Advertising Law: ARCON, NBA-LIM Hold Town-Hall Meeting Oct 14

In furtherance of its bid to strengthen stakeholder engagement and deepen understanding of Nigeria’s advertising regulatory framework, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), in collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association – Lawyers in the Media Forum (NBALIM), is set to host a town-hall meeting on October 14.

The theme is “The Nigerian Advertising Law: The Role of the Advertising Offences Tribunal (AOT).” The event which holds at the Sheba Events Centre, Lagos, is expected to bring together members of the bench and bar, advertising practitioners, industry stakeholders, and members of the general public to deliberate on the dynamics of Nigeria’s advertising law and its implementation under the Advertising Offences Tribunal.

Billed to give a keynote address on the occasion is Chief Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, a respected legal luminary. His presentation will spotlight the central theme of the event, “The Nigerian Advertising Law: The Role of the AOT”.

A major highlight of the day will be a Panel Discussion which will also focus on the theme and will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers including Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, DirectorGeneral of ARCON; Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, President of the NBA; Mr Charles Odenigbo, Director-General, Centre for Media Law and Development; and Mr Lanre Adisa, Chairman, Heads of Advertising Sectoral Groups (HASG).