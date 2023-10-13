Advertising: FG, Multinationals Set For Showdown

The Nigerian government said it will not accept a situation where multinational companies operating in the country give jobs meant for Nigerians to outsiders.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, who stated this when he paid a working visit to the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), said Nigerians have the potential to handle any job.

The minister who was reacting to a complaint by ARCON Director General, Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, that multinationals and major advertising companies go outside the country to shoot advert messages and bring them into the country, insisted that Nigerians must play a key role in whatever that concerns the country.

“We cannot afford a situation where all the jobs that are meant for Nigerians are taken out of this country. There is nothing in advertising that will not happen in this country; we have every potential.

“Of course, down the line, if you have any other thing that you can do outside there, so be it, but it is important that Nigerians play a key part in the affairs of Nigeria, and advertising should not be an exemption,” he added.

Dr Fadolapo had told the minister that multinationals and major advertising companies are overriding some of Nigeria’s advertising policies.

According to him, “What we see is that when you want to do advertising, and you are directing it at Nigerians, you go to Kenya.

“What we are saying is use Nigerians to advertise to Nigeria. The multinationals said they have a global communication policy, and the global communication policy is that they can do it anywhere and fly to Nigeria.”

He warned that if the trend is not changed, no investor will come to Nigeria.

Dr Fadolapo further disclosed that some foreign agencies and civil society organisations (CSOs), whose advert messages were stopped because they were offensive, go to digital media and Google to air them.