Advans Picks DCEO

Share

Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank has appointed Elizabeth Odetayo as deputy chief executive officer. Prior to her appointment as DCEO, she served as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Advans La Fayette Microfinance, where she played a pivotal role in shaping the bank’s financial strategy, ensuring robust fiscal management, and supporting its mission to provide inclusive financial services to underserved communities.

With over two decades of experience in the financial services sector, Odetayo has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of the microfinance industry.

Her expertise in financial management, risk assessment, and operational efficiency has been instrumental in advancing the bank’s objectives and enhancing its impact on clients and stakeholders.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

