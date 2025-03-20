‘Advancing Tech Skills In Youths Requires Private Sector’s Support’

Share

As the global economy becomes increasingly driven by technology, experts are emphasising the critical need for private sector involvement in equipping young people with advanced tech skills.

At a recent tech innovation summit held in Lagos, industry leaders and education specialists highlighted the growing gap between the demand for skilled tech professionals and the current capacity of educational institutions to meet this demand.

According to a report by the World Economic Forum, over 60 per cent of jobs in the next decade will require advanced digital skills, yet many young people, particularly in developing nations, lack access to quality tech education.

Experts argued that while governments and educational institutions play a vital role, the private sector must step up to bridge this gap.

A tech education consultant, Dr. Adaobi Eze, said: “Tech companies have a vested interest in nurturing the next generation of innovators.

By investing in youth-focused training programmes, mentorship initiatives, and partnerships with schools, the private sector can help create a pipeline of skilled talent that will drive future growth.

“The future belongs to those who are prepared. And preparing our youth for that future is a responsibility we all share.” Several global tech giants have already taken steps in this direction.

Companies like Google, Microsoft, and local startups have launched coding boot camps, scholarships, and internship programmes aimed at empowering young people with skills in artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, and software development.

However, experts stressed that more needs to be done, especially at the grassroots level. “The challenge is not just about access to technology but also about relevance and quality,” noted Tunde Oladipo, CEO of a Nigerian ed-tech startup.

“We need programmes that are tailored to the needs of local industries and that provide hands-on experience. This is where private sector collaboration is essential,” he added.

In addition to training, experts are calling for increased investment in infrastructure, such as providing affordable internet access and digital devices to underserved communities.

They also advocate for policies that incentivise businesses to support tech education initiatives through tax breaks or public-private partnerships. Youth representatives at the summit echoed these sentiments, emphasising the transformative impact of tech skills on their lives.

“Learning to code changed everything for me,” said 19-year-old Fatima Ahmed, a participant in a youth tech programme. “It opened doors I never thought possible, and I believe every young person deserves that opportunity,” she added.

As the world continues to embrace digital transformation, the call for private sector support in advancing tech skills among youths has never been more urgent.

Experts warn that without concerted efforts, the digital divide will widen, leaving millions of young people behind in the rapidly evolving global economy.

