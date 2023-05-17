Advancing shipping in Nigeria with Lekki Port

A data released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in March, 2018, ascribed the cause of a downward trend of vessel traffic at Nigerian seaports to bad infrastructures despite the comparative market advantage. For instance, between 2015 and 2017, the ports statistics released by NBS indicated that a total of there were 4,175 ship traffic in 2017 as against 4,622 in 2016, while major competitors, the Port of Lome in Togo, Port of Dakar in Senegal, Port of Cotonou in Benin, Port of Tema in Ghana all deliver better efficient services than Nigerian ports be- cause of the high turnaround time of vessels in the areas. Agencies However, with the full take-off of the country’s new deep sea port, the Federal Government has deployed 14 agencies to Le- kki Port to ensure smooth trade facilitation. The agencies, which have been sensitised by the Federal Government and the promoters of the port to undertake their roles in the new port, are the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Customs Service (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMA- SA) and Nigeria Police Force (NPF). Others are the Department of State Security (DSS), Nation- al Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Port Health Service (PHS), Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Infrastructure Concession Regu- latory Commission (ICRC), Stan- dard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) and Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC).

It was learnt that they were deployed to the port to provide support and release of cargoes as part of determination to create shipping hub for Nigeria in the sub-Saharan Africa. Cargo exit In line with this, the Lekki Freeport Terminal (LFT) said that it was targeting a five to 10 days to exit cargoes from ship to gate with its 732 equipment and tools valued at $100 million. It added that the port was established to improve maritime trade and ensure return on in- vestment for its stakeholders. According the Chief Operating Officer of LFT, Mr. Leandro Rangel, the port has been fully automated, noting that the call- up system would be linked to the automated gate and the vehicle booking system, while the truck drivers would have to book appointments in advance. With these advancement, the company’s Executive Director, Mrs. Adesuwa Ladoja, said that the reality of the truck park had dispelled the rumour that it was a mere paperwork, which had heightened the fears that cargo evacuation from the deep sea port would be worse than the current situation at the Apapa ports. Transit cargoes In addition, its Chief Com- mercial Officer (CCO), Kehinde Olubi-Neye, explained that the port would work with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to ensure the return of transshipment cargoes, which Nigeria had lost some years back. Besides, the CCO stressed that the management of the port had the opportunity of sitting with the Managing Di- rector of NPA, Mr Bello-Koko Mohammed, where he restated that the Lekki port should get the cargoes and ensure that the transshipment status that was taken away from the country are returned.

He said: “We have only had four commercial calls till date, so we are on a journey; I can assure you that our customers are priority to us, they would always be the first for us and at every point in time, we would regularly engage with them. “We are here to connect global maritime trade to Nige- ria and that is why we have this deep draft here, we don’t have in any other ports in Lagos, argu- ably in some African countries as well. We are here to offer a service, we are here to improve maritime trade and that is what we would do, it is not to compete with other ports but to render a service to the Nigerian people. Tariffs “Our tariffs have been published and they are very competitive, we are assuring our stakeholders and investors on return of investments; this goes to NPA as a shareholder, this includes Lagos State Government as well, so, we are very competitive.”

Container trucking Also, he added that the company was conducting truck and driver registration to ensure seamless movement around the port vicinity, stressing that the gates were automated and had been linked with its vehicle booking system where truck drivers would be required to book appointments in advance. Olubi-Neye said: “It is also available on mobile phones and provides visibility on gates transactions. This also supports the initiative of the Lagos State Government with regard to the comprehensive call-up system for the Lagos Free Zone, Lekki Port, Dangote Free Zone, Dan- gote Refinery, and the Pinnacle Oil and Gas. “We are in discussions with the Lagos State Ministry of Transport and other stake- holders on the deployment of the call-up system for the Lekki area and we have confident that the call-up system for trucks will address concerns of pro- spective port users will have over access to the port.” Also, Olubi-Neye commended the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government for road construction around the ports. Barging Notwithstanding, he said that the company would explore the possibility of moving cargo by barges, noting that the com- pany had begun to execute more than five barges moves of over 900Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) from Lekki Port to the Ikorodu area of Lagos. In his submission, the Chief Executive Officer, Lekki Free- port Terminal, Yann Magar- ian, said that the project would shape the maritime economy of the country, adding that the port is fully automated and equipped with modern equipment. Last Line There is need by the govern- ment to link the port with rail if the country is serious to reclaim lost cargoes from other ports. The proposed rail connection to the port, if completed, would aid cargo evacuation together with the road and barges.