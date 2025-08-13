Advancing Security In Maritime Domain

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) are increasingly being deployed in Nigerian and other African waters to safeguard their maritime domains, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

I n the recent past, Nigeria has witnessed significant growth in Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) adoption, driven by government initiatives to enhance coastal and offshore security and the oil and gas industry’s need for underwater inspections and monitoring.

Nigeria’s waters have suffered from the activities of foreign fleets, particularly Chinese industrial trawlers, costing the country an estimated £55 million annually. However, last year, the Nigerian Navy acquired two SwiftSea Stalker USVs from Swiftship, a shipbuilder based in the United States.

These vessels are destined for deployment in the Gulf of Guinea, the Niger Delta and the Lake Chad Region, areas long troubled by insecurity and criminality, including rampant illegal fishing. Specifically, Nigeria’s acquisition’s development efforts illustrate a broader shift towards innovative solutions, one that could improve operational effectiveness while supporting regional stability and economic growth.

By curbing illegal fishing and other maritime crimes, USVs help protect vital resources and sustain the livelihoods of coastal communities. Looking ahead, USVs are likely to become a cornerstone of Africa’s maritime security framework.

Also, the U.S Navy is currently conducting tests on an innovative autonomous drone, known as Triton in the waters of West Africa during the Obangame Express multinational maritime exercise. Furthermore, the drone, capable of operating both above and below the water’s surface, is part of an initiative to support African nations in their efforts to combat piracy, the illicit drug trade, and other unlawful activities prevalent in the Gulf of Guinea.

For instance, its Director of Strategic Effects at U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, Rear Adm. Michael Mattis, emphasised the significance of these trials, which aim to evaluate the drone’s suitability for extended, sustained operations in the region.

It came at a time when the U.S was keen on strengthening ties with Nigeria and West African partners, particularly in light of recent political upheavals, such as the coup in Niger that led to the abandonment of a substantial U.S. drone base.

USVs

An unmanned surface vehicle (USV) is a boat or ship that operates on the water without a crew on board. These vessels can be remotely controlled or fully autonomous, performing a variety of tasks in different environments. The vessels can operate autonomously or under remote control and they are gaining popularity due to their ability to detect suspicious activities without exposing personnel to danger.

Equipped with advanced artificial intelligence autonomy systems, USVs gather, process and transmit vital information, making them a cornerstone of modern maritime operations. It was learnt that many of the vehicles are fitted with cutting-edge sensor suites, including cameras, sonar, radar, and acoustic systems.

In addition, the vehicles provide a comprehensive view of the maritime environment, allowing for precise monitoring over vast areas. Some models even incorporate military-grade sensors and modular payloads, adding to their adaptability and effectiveness.

It was gathered that a standout feature of certain USVs is their swarm capability, which allows multiple units to collaborate seamlessly. By using inter-vehicle communication, experts said that the platforms can perform coordinated tasks such as area surveillance or search-and-rescue missions.

Efficiency

Compared to traditional naval vessels, they are smaller, more fuel-efficient, and require fewer crew members, which translates to lower operational costs. This efficiency is a gamechanger for Nigeria and other African countries, where patrol capacity is often stretched thin due to budgetary and logistical constraints.

As countries like Nigeria and South Africa lead the charge in adopting and advancing this technology, Africa stands to gain improved security, greater transparency and better management of its maritime resources

For instance, in Nigeria, the potential of USVs to tackle illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing is especially compelling as the vessels can monitor areas where manned military ships cannot maintain a prolonged presence, observing, detecting, and deterring illicit activities.

It was learnt that the data they collect could bolster global transparency efforts, share critical maritime information with regional allies, and pinpoint zones of intense fishing activity for authorities.

Search and rescue

Apart from fisheries protection, it was revealed that USVs could assist in identifying fishing vessel movements and supporting search-and-rescue operations, enhancing safety and oversight in African waters. A Maritime Security Researcher at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), Denys Reva also saw USVs as a revolutionary step forward for the Africa.

According to him, the cost-effective solutions were well-suited to Africa’s unique maritime challenges, providing a practical means to secure waters against evolving threats. Reva’s optimism reflects a growing consensus that USVs could reshape maritime security in the region, offering both immediate benefits and longterm potential. Nigeria, one of Africa’s largest nations, has already embraced this technology.

Technology

The technology behind USVs is advancing at a brisk pace. Improvements in swarm intelligence, autonomous collaboration, and AI integration are enabling these platforms to take on more complex missions with greater independence. Mike Ball observes that USVs are increasingly integrated into naval and defence forces worldwide, a trend that suggests their role in Africa will only grow.

This evolution could see USVs handling intricate tasks, from coordinated patrols to real-time threat detection, with minimal human intervention. Beyond their core military uses, USVs also enhance harbour and port security through regular patrols and inspections.

They can spot unauthorized vessels, monitor infrastructure, and respond quickly to potential dangers, ensuring safer coastal operations. In multi-domain operations, they serve as vital links within larger networked systems, working alongside manned ships, submarines, and aerial platforms.

This interoperability allows for synchronized missions where data flows freely across assets, creating a unified operational picture that enhances decision-making. For African nations, the adoption of USVs reflects a pragmatic response to the dual challenges of limited resources and vast maritime domains.

Their ability to operate in harsh conditions, combined with their affordability, makes them an appealing option for countries aiming to strengthen their naval presence without the heavy costs of traditional ships.

Progress

The progress in Nigeria and South Africa is just the beginning, pointing to a future where autonomous systems play a central role in addressing the continent’s maritime needs. In essence, unmanned surface vehicles are carving out a vital place in Africa’s maritime operations. Their capacity to detect and deter illegal activities, paired with their cost-efficiency and technological prowess, positions them as a powerful asset in the battle against sea crimes.

Last line

