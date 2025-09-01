Advancing Patient Care, Digital Empowerment: The Story Of Henry Anadi

Henry Chinedu Anadi, better known as LEGIT, was born on 12 April 1992 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. He hails from Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State and is the third son in a family of seven children. From an early age, he distinguished himself through discipline, dedication, and a passion for service.

He began his education at Ijapo Primary School and later attended Ijapo Secondary School in Akure, Ondo State. Guided by a strong interest in healthcare, he proceeded to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Radiography.

LEGIT’s professional journey reflects a steady path of excellence and leadership. He served as Manager at Georgie’s Diagnostics Limited in Port Harcourt, where he developed his expertise in management and healthcare delivery. Seeking international exposure, he advanced his career in the United Kingdom and is currently a Senior Interventional Radiographer at Leeds Teaching Hospital, as well as a Deputy Leeds Radiographer in Milton Keynes. His career is marked by innovation, compassion, and resilience.

“My mission has always been to serve with integrity and create pathways for others to thrive, whether in healthcare, digital innovation, or community development.” — Henry Chinedu Anadi

Beyond clinical practice, Henry Chinedu Anadi is the CEO of Legit Creators Network, an agency dedicated to empowering creators, fostering digital growth, and building sustainable brand collaborations.

His vision is to connect creativity with opportunity, enabling young people and businesses to thrive in the modern economy. He also serves as Welfare Director for the Nigerian Community in Leeds, where he supports social empowerment, unity, and the well-being of Nigerians in the diaspora.

His contributions have earned notable recognition. In 2021, he received the GR8X Award from The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust for outstanding commitment to patient care.

He also completed advanced training at the NHS Leadership Academy, earning the Senior Healthcare Leadership Award for his work in strategy, change management, and organisational resilience.

Driven by a mission to merge healthcare excellence with innovative leadership and community service, LEGIT continues to inspire transformation across healthcare, digital entrepreneurship, and community development.

Through his work and leadership roles, he exemplifies service, integrity, and impact, standing as a role model to his peers and a valuable contributor to every institution and community he serves.

He is also popularly known as Legit of TikTok.