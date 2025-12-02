Advancing Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector With More Women Inclusion

Female stakeholders in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector have canvassed more involvement of women in the sector to accelerate national development and advance strategies for women to be successful in the industry, SUCCESS NWOGU reports

Nigeria’s oil and gas sector will witness more vibrancy and growth with more inclusion of female professionals, a former Portfolio Manager in ExxonMobil’s Upstream Nigeria Business Unit, Mrs Ifeoma Ukabiala, has said.

She noted that in the past, there were few women in the sector, adding that currently, many women are occupying strategic positions in the oil and gas sector. She, however, stated that there is the need to give more opportunities to women so that they can optimize their great potential for national growth.

In an interview with New Telegraph at the weekend, she said there are many women occupying great and strategic positions and transacting quality businesses in the downstream and midstream sector. She, however, encouraged women to be more involved in the upstream sector as she opined that not too many women are engaged in the upstream sector.

Strategic roles

“Women have been recognized. Back in the day, when I started off as a facilities engineer, we were few. But today you have many women in strategic roles in the sector. Of course, the opportunity to increase the number, we still have to work on it. There’s inclusion and diversity right now.

I know where I came out from Exxon. There are a lot of things put in place to support women to get to the leadership council. I got to the leadership council before I came out a few times. I think there are a lot of opportunities, but we women also have to drive them,” she said.

“So, I think there are a lot of opportunities, but we women also have to drive. And that’s where we start out from getting to the grassroots, getting the young girls. Some of the programs we have here also, career training. You have to have sponsors. So, we get women to make sure they have sponsors.

Sponsors are people that speak for you where your voice cannot get. Many times, women don’t know that. But men do it very well. So, we get to talk about mentorship.

That’s where the mentorship comes in. That’s where the coaching comes in. And then the several programs that we have, awareness programs, inclusion and diversity, in these companies, women are sticky serious. “We also are human to support the women.

To support the women, don’t fight the women, because together, we can build tremendous support around the energy sector and do great things,” she said. Ukabiala, who is currently a consultant, noted that the sector was still a male dominated industry.

She also called on women to balance their professional duties with their family obligations and create good networks and relationships that will ensure that their family obligations do not suffer in the quest for professional advancement.

She urged women to overcome some stereotypes and biases. She stated that some women shy away from some professional responsibilities and give excuse that they can not do such tasks whereas men will grab such tasks even if they were not competent for them at that moment.

She added that the men will after accepting the responsibility, update themselves and even learn on the job while according to her, women will shy away.

She also advocated mentoring for women and that women should cultivate and maintain networks and people who will speak for them even where they may not be. According to her, men in the industry maximise such a strategy.

STEM

A member of Chartered Institute of Directors, Mrs. Asanimo Omezi, said there was the need to encourage more young women and girls to take up career in the oil and gas sector. She stated that women groups including, Women In Energy Network, had been encouraging and supporting female students to be more serious with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

She also identified the need for women overcoming stereotypes and biases, adding that they are very endowed to excel in live. She lamented that some women had missed many lucrative opportunities because of stereotypes and biases, adding that they keep encouraging women to embrace the sector and believe that they can perform brilliantly.

She said: “Some of us, are in oil and gas sector. In a group of 10 people, nine are men, and maybe only a woman which is why we are one of our the greatest advocates of more women participation in the oil and gas sector. To feel that stuff that is there, we need to have people that believe and listen to us.

We keep doing advocacy. “People are there that have done it. They are going through it. It’s okay. You can do it as a woman. It doesn’t matter. So ordinarily, people look at you, surprising they see the woman and not the skills. They see a woman. It’s an unconscious bias.

There are a lot more opportunities that need to be created, but there are existing opportunities that women should have the courage to step into

It is a challenge brought to men’s face. Which is one of the reasons why we are in existence. And we are trying to educate and let our voices be known that women are able to do what men are doing. It’s not a competition. It’s a collaboration with the men.”

Phobia avoidance

Asanimo, a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, advised women to stop having phobia of failure, adding that the world does not tolerate failure. She urged them to update their skills with current knowledge and technological developments as well as global best practices.

According to her, “we also like to tell ourselves not to be thinking or afraid of failure, because that is the major hindrance that a lot of women may have. We don’t know how to manage failure. So you may be thinking that we are not going to get it, we are not going to do it.

“So honestly, we need to do more work because the world will not tolerate any failure from our gender. And I think that is the stereotype of being in a female gender. So that competition in there, but there is a lot of value that the female gender has to put on the table. It is one of the reason why we exist, to keep and believe in ourselves.

“To celebrate ourselves. We celebrate the path of love, we almost celebrate anything. When you celebrate, you bring out positive energies which will be good for ourselves, companies and the country. It is a complete cycle of nonstop. And that’s why we cannot stop. A lot of energy is desirable. We believe that such energie will benefit the nation.”

Technical woman

A former General Manager, External Relations, Nigeria LNG Limited, Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, said they found out that based on their experiences that the way the career of a technical woman is planned makes a lot of difference. She explained that it tells whether she will remain in the technical career as a woman or drop off at some point so that she can balance family and work.

Fatayi-Williams, who is President, Women In Energy Network (WIEN), said they needed to actively engage the Human Resources department of oil and gas companies and emphasize on the career for young Nigerian women in the sector to be given flexible opportunities to balance motherly and professional roles.

She stated that there were certain types of work she cannot do when the biological clock kicks in and it must kick in for the human race to continue. She said the companies should appreciate that if she can build her career, she should be made do things that she can and still balance biological or motherly responsibilities.

“When she is at that stage of being mother, you recognize that fact and recognise that she still brings in a lot of value to the company. Do not lose that value because when you get her into Admin she is still relevant and will still get her salary from you but the value she should bring, she is not bringing it.

If the western world are doing it, we should be able to do it. I am happy that companies are beginning to key into that. So how you build the career of a technical woman is important. “We also want to step up on advocacy, and when it comes to empowering women. We found that women-owned business is funding, for instance, the major problem for them.

So, we’ve been having our own discussions with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB)to see how women-owned businesses can access some of the funding that have been set aside for women-owned businesses.

So, those are all great conversations that we will continue to have from a government and policy related point of view, to make it easier for women-owned businesses to compete and also do what they have to do.”

Opportunities

She opined that there were enough opportunities for women to bring to the table towards the growth of the industry. She stated that such opportunities are growing, and that is what associations like theirs, and many others, have been canvassing for.

She emphasised that it was not a matter of competition with the men but rather collaboration to bring more value and achieve more growth in the sector. She said: “We must collaborate, because statistics research has shown that companies that have diversity when it comes to leadership, that actually it affects the bottom line.

We cannot do it on our own. We need to keep that conversation open and have our allies, the men and the allies, to stay together. We can bring value to the table. “I think there are a lot more opportunities that need to be created, but there are existing opportunities that women should have the courage to step into.

There are jobs that are advertised in some of the corporate companies and women refuse to apply. Why? Oh, ‘they said they will close late, they will do.’ Whereas it just needs courage and creativity. All the company wants is what you got delivered. So we are also encouraging women to do that.”

Last line

“We are encouraging them not to play the gender card, because it really doesn’t work. Every company, the bottom line, is that it wants to make money and keep their timeline. You want to achieve your goals, and as a woman, you need to bring that to the table,” Fatayi-Williams said.