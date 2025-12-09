Advancing Local Content For Nigeria’s Devt

The Presidency, ministers and other prominent stakeholders in the oil and gas sector have emphasised the benefits of local content in Nigeria’s economy, SUCCESS NWOGU reports

The Federal Government has said that this is the moment for relevant stakeholders in Nigeria to recommit to strengthening local content as a catalyst for the smooth and timely delivery of the transformational projects ahead.

It added that this is more compelling as Nigeria enters a new cycle of upstream investment, with three major foreign direct investments (FIDs) recorded in the last 18 months.

It identified the FDIs as TotalEnergies’ Ubeta gas project, Shell’s Bonga North deepwater development, and Shell’s HI gas project. Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, stated these during the Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum organized by the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The summit has the theme: “Securing investments, strengthening local content and securing energy production.” Presidency Verheijen stated that ultimately, the national objectives remain clear: to achieve three million barrels per day of crude oil and 10 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas by 2030.

She said to get there, Nigeria must unlock every viable project, adding that regulators must shed legacy mindsets and act as enablers of speed, clarity, and efficiency. She also advised that financing models must become more innovative and more ambitious, adding that the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund must expand both its impact and its dynamism.

She said: “Nigeria’s energy security is more assured today than at any other time in recent years under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Now is the moment to consolidate the progress made over the last 30 months.

“Together, we are not simply implementing overdue reforms, we are laying the foundation for a new era of Nigerian industrialisation, energy expansion, and shared prosperity.”

The Special Adviser emphasized that efficient project delivery sits at the core of Nigeria’s upstream energy reforms, adding that project economics must remain competitive, timelines must be credible, and capital must be deployed with confidence and that a pragmatic, outcome focused local content regulations plus guidelines must be an accelerator of these objectives.

“This is why President Tinubu issued Presidential Directives 41& 42 in February 2024, focused on local content compliance requirements, eliminating briefcase intermediaries, reducing petroleum-sector contracting costs and timelines, improving the ease of doing business, and repositioning Nigeria as the premier investment destination for oil and gas in Africa.

The combined reforms introduced over the last two years enabled Nigeria to secure three of the four major FIDs recorded in Africa in 2024 and propelled us into the top quartile among 14 comparable global oil and gas jurisdictions.

She recalled that from experience, it is truly energizing to witness local content functioning as an engine of long-term growth and enhanced efficiency, adding that Nigeria’s success stories are numerous namely: fabrication yards such as SHIMCI; thriving free zones like LADOL; modular refining pioneers like Waltersmith.

According to her, the Egina FPSO raised the bar for local engineering and fabrication, achieving about 55,000 tonnes of in-country fabrication, representing nearly two-thirds of its total fabricated scope.

She emphasized that NLNG Train 7 stands as another powerful illustration of what Nigerian content can deliver, with extensive local fabrication and engineering now underway.

She added that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Parks Scheme, spearheaded by the NCDMB, is creating dedicated manufacturing hubs to produce essential equipment and components for the industry.

“Since the enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act in 2010, in-country value retention has increased ten-fold, from five percent to 56 percent today.

Similarly, the share of Nigerian- owned marine vessels servicing the industry has expanded from less than 10 percent in 2010 to almost 50 percent today,” Verheijen said.

Ministers

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Nigeria’s regulatory clarity and legal reforms are restoring investor confidence and repositioning Nigeria as a competitive oil and gas hub.

He stated that Nigeria must now prove itself as a globally attractive investment destination, comparing the environment to established energy hubs like Houston, Paris, and London. Lokpobiri said: “Ten years ago, investment in Nigeria’s oil sector was nearly non-existent,” he said.

“Misapplication of local content laws and regulatory inconsistencies deterred serious investors. Today, the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 is a turning point that signals policy stability and business readiness. “Our investors demand certainty.

We are benchmarking taxation, fees, and regulatory standards to ensure Nigeria is competitive with Ghana, Angola, and other African peers.

Consistency, predictability, and transparency are the currencies of global capital. “Middlemen have added inefficiencies that burden both investors and government. We are committed to direct engagement with local contractors, ensuring competition and accountability.”

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, gave detail of Nigeria’s decade-long strategy under the Decade of Gas Initiative and harped on infrastructure expansion, domestic gas

The $100 million Equity Investment Scheme would “provide equity financing to high-growth indigenous energy service companies, while diversifying the income base of the Nigerian Content Development Fund

utilisation, and industrial development. “Gas is the backbone of Nigeria’s industrial future,” Ekpo said. “From fertiliser plants to petrochemical complexes, gas powers value addition, local enterprise, and regional integration.

Projects like the AKK Pipeline, OB3 Pipeline, and the Nigerian–Equatorial Guinea Gas Pipeline are unlocking markets and creating jobs. “Local content is no longer just policy; it is a national imperative,” Ekpo stressed.

“Through NCDMB’s programmes—industrial parks, human capacity development, and local manufacturing support—we are creating stronger supply chains that retain value and strengthen national capability.

“Multiple committees and overlapping processes create bottlenecks. We must streamline communication and policy enforcement to retain global players and foster indigenous growth.

“Local content laws are more than statutory requirements, they set standards for the continent,” he said. “Nigeria must lead by example, ensuring our companies grow to compete globally, and export services across Africa,” Ekpo said.

Ghana

Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Petroleum Commission, Ghana, Nasir Mohammed, said that Nigeria’s primary local content model has rightly inspired hope across the African continent.

He said: “Together, we can translate that leadership into shared platforms with actionable programs, including joint training that empowers local enterprises, equips our professionals with the right skills, means a comfortable procurement, and creates lasting partnerships that benefit our people, and shifts the next phase of our existing local investments.”

Bayelsa

The Bayelsa Governor, Douyi Diri, represented by the Secretary to the State Government Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, said there is the need for collaboration to achieve common goals. He said: “We must be confident negotiators insisting on fair remuneration, technology and knowledge transfer, environmental accountability, local value retention.

There is room for all to provide legitimately but not to the expense of our people, our environment and sovereignty. “Too often our markets have been treated as a repository for obsolete technology and environmentally harmful practices. That era must end.

We must seek technology transfer, genuine, measurable verifiable and not just offloading of outdated machinery that shortens productive lives but lengthens the burdens borne by host communities.”

$100 million NGIF

Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Engr Felix Ogbe, unveiled a $100 million Equity Investment Scheme among a raft of fresh initiatives to bolster indigenous capacity and participation in the oil and gas industry.

According to Ogbe, the $100 million Equity Investment Scheme would “provide equity financing to high-growth indigenous energy service companies, while diversifying the income base of the Nigerian Content Development Fund (NCDF).”

In furtherance of the $100 million Equity Investment Scheme, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed at the event between Ogbe and the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Dr. Olasupo Olusi, toward management of the scheme, which is a new product of the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCI Fund).

The NCDMB boss also announced that 61 per cent Nigerian Content level has already attained in the oil and gas sector by the third quarter of 2025 from the projects being monitored by the Board.

He explained that the finance scheme would provide equity financing to highgrowth indigenous energy service companies while diversifying the Board’s NCDF’s income base and strengthening local content development.

In a goodwill message, the Managing Director, BOI, Dr. Olasupo Olusi, said that the collaboration between the NCDMB and BOI marked a significant expansion of a longstanding relationship, while assuring that through the $100 million NCIF Equity Investment Fund, “the Bank of Industry will deploy equity and quasi-equity capital to support high-potential Nigerian companies,” to complement traditional debt financing and “strengthening access to the long-term risk capital required for scale, competitiveness, and value creation.”

According to the BOI boss, “with a single obligor limit of $5 million, the Fund is designed to catalyze multiple high-impact investments while maintaining strong governance and prudent risk management.”

The NCDMB boss had earlier also announced that 61 per cent Nigerian Content level had already attained in the oil and gas sector by the third quarter of 2025 from the projects being monitored by the Board.

According to him, the Board has completed the framework for the issuance of the NCDF Compliance Certificate. This instrument will confirm companies’ compliance to the 1% remittance obligations.

He announced that the certificate will become effective 1stJanuary 2026 and will be required to get key permits and approvals from the Board. He recalled that the Board has expanded access to community contractors under the Community Contractors Scheme, achieving over 94 disbursements in 2025.

According to him, in 2019, the Board launched the Project 100 companies. He stated that following the successful implementation of approved interventions, NCDMB will host an exit plan by April 2026 and onboard a new set of Project 100 companies.

He explained that between Q1 and Q2 2026, the Board will undertake a review of our seven current guidelines and that it will also finalize the legal and fiscal framework for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme (NOGAPS) to usher in the commencement of operations at Odukpani and Emeyal 1 Parks.

He said that the Nigerian Content Academy has commenced its lecture series and that so far, it has held seven lectures on key industry issues.

He also stated that the construction of the Oloibiri Museum and Research Centre has taken off with the execution of a Contract between Julius Berger and OMRC Limited in December 2024, adding that mobilization to site was achieved in July 2025 and that the project is proposed to be delivered in 30 months.

Ogbe said that in line with the Presidential Directive on Local Content Requirements, the Board has adopted measures to prevent middle men from obtaining NCECs and other certifications. He explained that this has led to reduction in multiple applications from dubious service companies.

He warned that effective 1st January 2026, its NCECs and other certificates are no longer transferable. He explained that this would ensure that entities without NCECs are not admitted into the tendering process.

He stated that as part of the Board’s look ahead, it will hold its research and development (R and D Fair) in the second quarter of 2026 and that the NCDMB Technology Challenge will be launched in the first quarter of 2026.

He said: “On HCD, we rolled out the Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Program for Top 10 skills in high demand to enhance job placements for the trainees upon completion of the program.

So far, we have received over 11,000 applications for the Field Readiness programme. “On the Board’s Monitoring activities, some key projects being monitored are SNEPCo Bonga North Tranche 1, Renaissance EPU Phase 3 Development, Totalenergies Ubeta Gas Development, NNPC AKK pipeline, OB3 Gas Pipeline, ELPS Phase 3, Odidi-Warri Expansion, and NLNG Train 7.

“The work before us is significant, but so is the opportunity. Let us move forward with renewed purpose, and the firm belief that Nigerian Content is key to national development and industrialization,” Ogbe said.