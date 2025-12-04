Advancing Judgment Of Free, Compulsory Education For Nigerian Children

In a remarkable, epochal and ground-breaking judgment which was delivered on October 9, 2025, Hon Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos, declared that the Federal Government, the 36 states and the FCT are legally bound, by virtue of Section 11(2) of the Universal Basic Education Act, to provide free and compulsory basic education to every Nigerian child.

Coming up some 70 years after the declaration of the Universal Basic Primary Education by the then Premier of the Western Region (now defunct), Chief Obafemi Awolowo, it should serve as a conscience-pricking clarion call on our current crop of political leaders to do the needful.

And that of course, is to prioritise quality education delivery as the sound, stable and solid foundation on which to build the much-needed socio-economic and technological development of the nation.

Worthy of note is the fact that the judgement came up following the lawsuit filed by Femi Falana (SAN) and Hauwa Mustapha (suing for themselves and on behalf of Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond), a public interest group, seeking to enforce the rights of children under the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act, 2004.

This is praiseworthy coming out in the national interest. That is more so, at a period when Nigeria, according to a UNICEF 2024 Report, has an estimated 18.3 million, out-ofschool children – ranked as the highest globally. So worrisome has the situation been that back in 2020 Nigeria ranked 174 out of 180 countries on the child development index. And in 2022 Nigeria also had the highest number of out-of-school children in sub-Saharan Africa.

That was made public by the then Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, at the launch of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BEDSA) programme, a World Bankassisted project in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education. Singled out as some of the critical issues hampering the development of education in the country were infrastructural decay, inadequate number of qualified teachers and inadequate instructional facilities.

According to him: “Education is critical for national development as it is the only way we can produce adequate manpower to run the country”. But as Nwajiuba highlighted: “For any country to develop, it must have a well-equipped education system that prepares its people with adequate knowledge to enable them to take competitive advantage in the 21st century world economy.

As the court highlighted, the enactment of the UBE Act gives the right statutory backing, which makes it definitely enforceable in law

We cannot agree any less.” But there is cause for serious concern if the governments have to kowtow to the crude and callous aims of the terrorists to cripple western education delivery and bedevil the national economic development.

According to the finding revealed in the World Bank’s biannual Africa Pulse Report for November 2024 with specific regards to expenditure on education per child Sub-Saharan African countries, including Nigeria, are grappling with a substantial education funding gap, spending an average of only $54 per student, as compared to an average of $8,500 in high-income countries.

This speaks volumes concerning the priority given to educational development. Sadly, the implications are telling on us not only as individuals but as communities and a country. Indeed, it rings out loud as an irony of the fact that some beneficiaries of the Awolowoinspired Free Education policy back in the 60s have grossly failed to bear the beacon of mass public literacy in Nigeria of today.

While his government kept to the 26% budgetary allocation to education as recommended by UNESCO the lowest allocation so far was in the 2022 federal budget allocation to education at 5.39%, that is N923.79 billion out of the N17. 13 trillion overall budget.

But it is good enough to note that President Bola Tinubu announced a record N3.52 trillion allocation to education in the 2025 budget—a 61.47% increase— highlighting education’s vital role in economic growth, innovation, and national development. Although the court also ruled that: “While by virtue of Section 11(2) of the Universal Basic Education Act the Federal Government, the 36 states and the FCT are under a binding statutory duty to provide free and compulsory basic education within their territories, their decision to access or not access the Federal matching grants remains discretionary.”

That is exactly where the hurdle rises on the path to achieving the goals of the education policy. Justice Osiagor also held that: “Any state that elects to participate must comply strictly with Section 11(2) by contributing 50% counterpart funds before drawing from the Universal Basic Education.” As a solid and sustainable path to achieving the goals of the free and compulsory education policy an amendment to the ACT has become necessary to make it mandatory for the states to pay the 50% counterpart fund and access the grant.

As the court highlighted, the enactment of the UBE Act gives the right statutory backing, which makes it definitely enforceable in law. To bolster this claim, the judge referenced comparable examples from other jurisdictions, especially India and Pakistan, that once legislation imposes obligations, these become binding and cannot therefore, be ignored. That is the way to go with the UBE Act to take Nigeria’s education delivery to greater heights.