Advancing Fair Competition In Petroleum Sector

Experts in the petroleum industry have canvassed for fair competition in the petroleum sector as this will boost the industry and give end users more value for their money, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has called for fair competition in the downstream sector of Nigeria. Noting that the operation of Dangote and Petrochemical Refinery built at the Lekki Free Zone at about $20 billion is materially reshaping regional flows, it, however, said it did not eliminate import dependence.

Head, Economic Intelligence Research & Regulation, MEMAN, Mrs. Ogechi Nkwoji, spoke during a recent webinar of MEMAN and S&P Global Commodity Insights. The webinar was titled: “West Africa Fuels Landscape: Market Fundamentals & Geopolitical Drivers.”

Nkwoji said importation of petroleum products could not be totally eliminated in Nigeria even with operation of the Dangote and Petrochemical Refinery that has 650,000 per barrel capacity. She stated that to avoid product availability disruption, it was important to ensure that there is alternative supplier than total reliance on Dangote Refinery.

She, however, noted that there had been reduction in importation of fuel because of the operation of Dangote Refinery, describing it as a good development in Nigeria. She also said healthy competition was good for all the players in the sector and the buyers of refined petroleum products.

Nkwoji said: “So it just speaks to how the gasoline (fuel) imports have dwindled just because of the increased domestic production from the Dangote Refinery. This is good, at least that we have the Dangote Refinery, it’s just to point out that there is an impact on the import, but then the import is not going to be totally eliminated because we still need to have platforms for different types of buyers.

“There’s a lot of positives that come with competition. So I’m just addressing how can the ex-domain market fit side by side with the Dangote market. The market will always find a way to work itself out. “I don’t think it’s extremely efficient to rely on a single supplier. There could be outages. There could be just various issues.

There could be stoppages because of maintenance. So there has to be an alternative source of supply. We just have to think about it at the end of the day, who really are you trying to benefit? Who at the end of the day is king? Is it the supplier that is the king or is it the buyer that is the king? Who is our focus? Who should the industry focus on? And it really should be the buyers.

So we need to do whatever we need or the industry has to do whatever it has to do to ensure that the buyers and the consumers are the main focus.” Nkwoji also presented the exLomé hub as a pragmatic offshore trading solution that evolved from onshore bottlenecks and declining domestic refinery performance.

She noted that large cargoes were discharged into floating storage off Togo and sold in smaller five to 20 kiloton parcels to regional buyers, chiefly Nigerian marketers. Market participants were grouped as international trading houses, intermediate chartering traders and local marketers.

According to her, the hub’s advantages — deep water, security, flexible lot sizes and same day trading capability — make Lomé an important reference point for price discovery and coastal distribution, and a flexible buffer during onshore disruptions.

She said: “Ex-Lomé simply means ex-ship from Lomé.

So, it’s really an offshore trading hub that is set up just around Lomé in Togo, and it predominantly serves the West African market, and especially the Nigerian as the largest buyer. So, it refers to like a petroleum product cargo that is discharged and stored in floating storage vessels along the Lomé coast, Lomé-Togo coast, and from there, buyers, mainly Nigerians, will now charter smaller vessels to break bulk, and to break in and sell in smaller lots, products from these floating storages and transfer them back into Nigeria.

“So, what the ex-Lomé market is, what it offers is just an offshore trading hub just outside Lomé. The major participants in this ex-Lomé trade, we can really classify them into three major buckets. We have the major international traders, you have yourselves, your Trafiguras, your Glencores, etc.

So, they are the ones that actually go out and source these cargoes for refined products directly from the refineries, and then they bring these large cargoes into Lomé and make them available for purchase. And then we then have the intermediate traders.

“These guys are really likely to go between the international traders and the local market. So, they act like the bridge, really. So we have the, yeah, we have the intermediate traders. So, they usually go and charter vessels and then offtake from these floating storage vessels that are on the Lomé coast. And then we then have our local traders and marketers.

So, some of these traders, some of these marketers, some of these buyers have their own vessels, their own smaller vessels. They also come and take up some products from these floating storage vessels on the Lomé coast. So, that’s really the three major categories of the participants in this Lomé trade. “Non-efficiency at the port, so that just gave rise to establishing an offshore trading hub just to improve e

ficiency. So an offshore Lagos trading hub was then established where trade could continue. But the markets, and well CBN then informed them, really essentially the government was informed the traders, that because they were trading just outside Lagos, offshore Lagos, the transaction of the trade was not considered an import.

“Fuel at that time was still deregulated, so that trade was not considered an import. Because of that they weren’t given access or they didn’t have access to CBN rates at a favorable rate essentially. So the decision was made, negotiations were made to look for another good fit for this trade.”

Senior Price Reporter, EMEA Gasoline & West Africa Refined Products, S&P Global Commodity Insights, Mr. Matthew Tracey-Cook, said the Lome market was very important in the sector so as to provide alternative or complementary supply.

He added that alternative supply was desirable to make up for possible shortfall from Dangote refinery. He also reviewed European fuel trends, seasonal quality premiums for summer blends and the links between European dynamics and West African markets. According to him, the episode underscored how Dangote outages can have outsized impacts on Atlantic basin product balances and prompt market backwardation.

Tracey-Cook said: “I think that this is really just contingent on how much gasoline (fuel) Dangote can produce. Current estimates are putting the amount of gasoline that the refinery is producing at around 50 per cent of Nigeria’s gasoline (fuel) demand. So as long as the refinery isn’t producing the full country’s demands, then there will always be the need for this existence of the Lomé market.

“But now obviously with the Dangote refinery coming online, we see a lot of gas oil or diesel exported from that refinery, meeting West African and Central African demand, and also jet fuel, more than enough jet fuel to supply both the region and also exporting to more far-flung destinations as well.

“Fundamentally, the establishment of price assessment which will reflect West African supply and demand fundamentals are part of a road map or a pathway for West Africa having its own regional price reference market, really with Nigeria at its heart. Akin to Northwest Europe, where you see the Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Antwerp hub is really the main hub for Northwest Europe.

What are the conditions which make for the forming of a regional reference hub for pricing? Well, when we look at Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Antwerp, it’s one of the world’s busiest ports and Europe’s refining and petrochemical hub has more than two million barrels per day of refining capacity.”

Editorial Director, EMEA Clean Refined Products, S&P Global Commodity Insights, Mr. Gary Clark, stated that even at Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, importation and refinery of petroleum products co-exist. He said: “I think I would take the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub as an example. It’s a hub with many refineries and many imports. So, import and the supply from refineries coexist in many places in the world.”

Clark also discussed diesel, and jet fuel markets, and stressed supply resilience in the face of geopolitical disruption, including effects from Russia, Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East. He highlighted weaker European demand fundamentals such as inflation and slower growth and announced new Platts assessments for West Africa, including a low sulphur diesel FOB West Africa assessment on Lekki and Lagos basis and an STS low sulphur diesel assessment on a Togo and Lomé basis.

He stated that these assessments were designed to reflect regional trading dynamics as domestic refining capacity expands. Mr. Clark noted that Dangote’s ramp up has reshaped flows, retaining much gasoil in West Africa and exporting some jet fuel internationally, which reduces but does not eliminate import dependence.

He also noted that outages and maintenance can quickly reintroduce import needs and market volatility. He said: “We can see that the gasoline refining market, so the crack spread, spread between a barrel of gasoline and a barrel of Brent, dated Brent crude oil, it’s been relatively, it’s been stronger than it was last year, but compared to two years ago, it’s moderated quite a bit.

Relatively weak refining margins, or at least softer refining margins for refiners is kind of the name of the game, especially when you look several years prior, looking at the period directly during COVID and then the period when the war between Russia and Ukraine started, really refining margins exploded. And you can see the same was true for gasoline.

“We’ve seen this trend kind of prevailing like normal, but it’s been relatively soft, especially through the spring and the early summer, which reflects what traders have said was a closed arbitrage to the US and relatively fewer export opportunities to West Africa. “Obviously, this is connected to the Dangote refinery.

So whereas in previous years before the Dangote refinery, something to the tune of sometimes close to a million metric tons per month was exported from Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean to West Africa to fulfill this massive deficit in refined products in the region.”

But with the streaming of the Dangote refinery, Nigerian imports from Europe have declined significantly. And what that’s done is that it has impact on crack spreads in Europe. It’s softened crack spreads somewhat.