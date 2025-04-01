Advancing Development Via Quality Petroleum Products

Share

The need to ensure that Nigerians continue to enjoy quality and standard petroleum products is imperative, SUCCESS NWOGU reports

Stakeholders in Nigeria have expressed the importance of providing users with quality petroleum products. They also identified the benefits and the strategies to be adopted in ensuring that petroleum products sold in Nigeria conform to standard specifications to avoid disasters, loss of lives and investments.

Speaking during a recent webinar titled: “The Future of Petroleum Product Quality in Nigeria: Challenges, Solutions, Policies, Regulations and Industry Best Practices,” which was organised by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), they recommended stronger enforcement of standard regulations by intensifying monitoring to eliminate substandard products.

They also emphasised on continued stakeholder enforcement, adding that it was necessary to ensure sustained dialogue to address emerging challenges.

According to them, it is also necessary to adopt capacity building and awareness by enhancing industry knowledge and promoting compliance.

They also recommended final review for publishing updated Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS) for white products and ensuring alignment with global best practices.

The Executive Secretary, The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Mr. Olufemi Adewole, warned that there could be calamitous consequences if quality and standards were not adhered.

He said: “There is no gain saying that quality and standard sustenance is the bedrock of our operations in the downstream sector. If that is not adhered to or if it fails, then we have an issue on our hands.

“We will gain a lot in all our combined efforts to ensure that quality and standards are maintained in all o ur products and in all facets of our operations.

I am hoping that we will sustain it because any errors along the system could affect anybody even ourselves.”

President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Abubakar Maigandi Shettima, represented by the National Vice President, (IPMAN), Hammed Fashola, pledged the full support and collaboration of the association towards adherence to standards and quality.

He said: “This is the best time to have the dialogue for the sustenance of the petroleum sector and to protect individual businesses and the country as a whole.

The topic is very key. The sustainability, security and quality of product cannot be over emphasized in this sector. As IPMAN body we are ready to corporate as a body and make sure that things are going smoothly in the sector.”

The Director-General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, represented by Group Head of Chemical Technology, (SON), Paul Pankes, noted regulatory and enforcement gaps, adding that fuel adulteration persists due to weak compliance mechanism.

While advocating for harmonisation of standards, he said it was essential to align Nigeria’s fuel specification with global benchmarks.

He also called for a collective approach to close quality gaps and that there should be investments in research and development. According to him, SON is investing in research to enhance product quality.

He said: “SON is mandated to set and enforce standards for both goods and commodities, AS Nigeria’s apex standardisation body, SON plays a crucial role and coordinating and overseeing activities relating to standards, standardization, quality assurance, and others.

“Petroleum products play a very vital role in empowering our industries, transportation and domestic activities.

However, ensuring that these products have acceptable quality standards remain a significant challenge and the SON is at the fore front of establishing and enforcing industrial standards to guarantee the quality, safety and environmental compliance of petroleum products in Nigeria.

“Specifically and standardizations are not just regulatory formalities, in fact they are essential to protect consumers because substandard products lead to engine damage, increased fuel consumption and high maintenance costs.

Aside protecting the consumers, standards also enhance economic growth because quality improves efficiency and transportation sector. “Our environments are not left behind.

Standard ensure environmental sustainability because poor fuel quality increased emission and pollution to our environment.

To the business man, standards promote fair practices because standardisation helps to stop adulteration and ensure a level playing field for businesses.”

Chief Executive, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed, said that the NIS 2017 Product Specification Review was being updated to align with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

Ahmed, represented by Executive Director, HSEC, NMDPRA, Dr. Mustapha Lamorde, said NMDPRA was collaborating with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria and strengthening joint efforts to uphold high quality standards.

He also disclosed the agency’s efforts in transition to AFRI 5 standards which connotes phasing out high sulfur fuels, targeting to 50 Parts Per Million (PPM) sulfur content for PMS and diesel.

He also reiterated the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 compliance mandates which empowered NMDPRA to monitor compliance and certify testing laboratories.

Ahmed said: “You can see conformity with the proposed NIS 2024 standard with what is specified in section 317 of section 11 of the DIA. which is in conformity to AFRIFI’s specification.

So, what we did in conjunction with stakeholders actually, was ensuring petroleum quality products actually requires a balance between pricing, security of supply and availability.

So, I’ve been working with key marketers and I believe my member was also involved. “We ensured that the timeline for this specification was met in conformity with the provisions of the PIA. And as of September 2024, all imported petroleum products, coming into Nigeria adhered to that 50 BPM.

which is in conformity with our provision of the PIA. “We know that the Dangote refinery is designed to produce ultra-low sulfur. We’re looking at 10 PPM.

But at the moment, Dangote is also conforming to that 50 PPM sulfur content. So, the issue now is with our local refineries. We have four national refineries which have been doing a lot of maintenance lately.

And we’ve been in discussion with them even before now, you know. To make sure that as part of their maintenance, they also incorporate the provision of a desulfurization unit which basically brings this sulfur down to where it’s supposed to be. That has been going on.

“But actually, there’s a challenge in that, because that unit is not something that is off the shelf. It’s something that has a very long lead time. So, a good planning, a proper planning is needed. And not just the four refineries. We also have modular refineries.

And in economic terms, adding a desulfurization unit to the modular refineries will make a lot to good economic sense. So all this requires continuous collaboration with Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN).

We’re working with them. “What we’ve agreed is actually to have like a five-year moratorium, to modular refineries to upscale and retrofit their systems so that they can adhere to the 50 PPM sulfur content.

It’s a global campaign that started even before 2006. And this is a global map showing the progress of, sulfur campaign in both PMS and Asia, and across the globe.

And if you look at the map, the global map at the bottom right corner of the screen, actually, it’s showing where we are today as of 2024.

And the conformity that we spoke about by adhering to the 15 to 50 BPM, you know, Nigeria is in light blue, which is in conformance to the global approach. And we’ve also been discussing with international bodies, actually.

There’s been a regional approach to this when you look at the African continent. “I spoke about the EPOS, which was referenced in the PIA, the South African Development Council.

If you go to the North African regional bodies, all the regional bodies have their own specification. But it’s all in convergence to global-based practice of attaining a very low sulfur content.

“And even the important countries now, you know, talk about India, you know, and the Benelux countries. Just about three weeks ago, I presented, I mean, marking one year anniversary of the Benelux country, which is Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.

They are also tightening their export so that whatever comes out from them actually conforms to this low sulfur content. “So even from the point of export, you know, the issue of quality is actually being adhered to.

In the Netherlands, they have what they call the duty of care. This has been published about two years ago, the book, and implementation is going on. And the campaign doesn’t give you stops there. You know, we’re looking at a global approach.

So if you tighten up under what happens to the other export channels. So I think they are taking the campaign to the global.

“Basically, you know, we are mandated to ensure both technical and operational activities and infrastructure development within the midstream and downstream, in a safe, environmentally friendly and sustainable manner.

And we oversee issuance of licensing, you know, regulation guidelines to make sure that, you know, there is compliance. And whenever there is no compliance, you know, our regulation requires us to, I mean, to use the big stick.

“Our approach is not usually the big stick. It’s more of collaborative. And that’s what we’re doing, you know, and I’m very happy with this forum because, you know, we collaborate, we talk to each other, you know.

And we see areas of concern, areas where we can work together, you know, to make sure that we comply with the necessary provisions of both the PIA and the independent relationship.

“So at the point of import, normally before the product gets to the shores of this country, a certificate of quality of that product is being sent to us, which we review.

And when the vessels arrive, you know, before, you know, offloading the vessel to the other vessels, we take samples and conduct our own tests and make sure that this test also conforms to the certification that is being, you know, that I talked about previously.

So once that’s done, you know, we move the product to loading depots. “And at the loading depot, whatever facility that is also by the provisions of our regulations, mandated to have an in-house approaches.

So that’s another option to also test for this product. So the other one is when you have locally refined product, the same process is being applied at the refinery before, you know, the product meets the refinery.

“So once it gets to the loading depot, the opportunity is also there, you know, to test for this product. And the product is now being transported, you know, to the retail outlets. (8:15) So, you know, conventionally the best means of transporting this product are through pipelines.

“But due to the conditions of our pipeline, we use virtual means, which is through trucking. So we transport these petroleum products to the receiving depot.

But in post-regulation, there’s no incentive, for marketers to actually get to that receiving depot because the issue of bridging is no longer there. “So we kind of like missed the opportunity of testing this product at the receiving depot.

So the project now moves to our retail outlets. And in the retail outlets, what we do is we have, you know, regular surveillance on-site quality check. We use mobile test kits. And we also utilise our in-house laboratories to check for any alteration of this product.”

Chief Executive Officer, MEMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, emphasised the urgent need to enhance fuel quality standards to protect consumers, reduce environmental hazards, and improve operational efficiency.

He reaffirmed MEMAN’s commitment to fostering collaboration between industry players and regulators to drive sustained improved. He added that the association remained dedicated to driving industry-wide compliance and ensuring that Nigeria’s petroleum sector upheld globally accepted quality standard.

“Quality continues to impact the evolution of the products that we commercialize. Having an impact not just on health and environment of the population but also on the price and affordability of the product.

So, there has to be some meeting point in between. We need to continuously keep apace. “Moving forward, MEMAN will work closely with regulators and stakeholders to safeguard fuel quality, enhance safety and protect consumer interest,” Isong said.

