‘Advanced Digital Tech Enhancing LASTMA’s Emergency Response’

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olalekan Bakare-Oki, has announced that a strategic overhaul leveraging cutting-edge digital technology is revolutionising emergency response operations, drastically cutting intervention times and enhancing life preservation across the state’s road network.

Conducting an extensive operational review over the weekend, Bakare-Oki detailed how the deployment of advanced surveillance drones, TMS cameras, GPSenabled patrol vehicles, intelligent communication systems, bodycams, toll-free hotlines, and a centralized command-and-control hub marks a transformative era for the agency.

He stated that this technological infusion had unlocked unprecedented efficiency in incident coordination and traffic management. The General Manager noted that previous hurdles, such as delayed reporting and logistical gridlock, had been largely neutralized through real-time technological synchronisation.

Incidents are now detected instantly, verified via digital feeds, and relayed immediately to the nearest response unit, drastically reducing reaction times and optimising field deployments. “Our commitment to tech nological modernisation is anchored on the imperative to safe- guard human life.

Every minute saved in emergency response is invaluable. The deployment of intelligent systems has empow- ered our operatives to respond with unprecedented speed, pre- cision and professional dexterity,” Bakare-Oki stated. He revealed that LASTMA’s Rescue Team, Monitoring & Surveillance Unit, and all zonal heads now operate with mobile data terminals, maintaining constant contact with the central command centre.

This facilitates swift traffic re- routing, immediate coordination with medical and security agencies, and rapid debris clearance, thereby preventing secondary collisions and reducing congestion.

The integration of predictive data analytics has also strengthened proactive management by mapping congestion trends and accident hotspots, allowing for pre-emptive positioning of personnel.

Bakare-Oki emphasised that the government’s investment in digital infrastructure aligns with the vision of a smart, resilient megacity, enhancing documentation accuracy and evidence-based policy formulation.

Reiterating that preserving human life remains LASTMA’s core principle, the General Manager affirmed that rapid interventions boost public confidence in state institutions.