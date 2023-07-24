ADVAN to support govt on digital ecosystem

The President, Advertisers Association of Nigeria, Mr Osamede Uwubanmwen, has pledged the commitment of the association to providing relevant insight and support to the government for sustainable digital media ecosystem.

He stated this when the Executive Council members held a strategic session with the new Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Digital and New Media, Mr Otega Ogra, who is also an executive council member of ADVAN.

The meeting, according to a statement, provided the opportunity to discuss critical issues in the Nigerian digital media ecosystem. ADVAN President expressed his delight in the Nigerian President’s choice for the position.

He described Ogra as a digital economic guru, who had astute ly utilised digital and online resources to build successful multinational brands in Nigeria. In his response, Ogra said that Tinubu-led government was enthusiastic of all stakeholders’ input, and supported in creating valuable policies for national progress, saying he looked forward to collaborating with ADVAN.

The statement said: “ADVAN is the only national body for advertisers’ client side organisations that engage in high level marketing activities to build their brands. “The association was founded in 1992, to advance the interest of the marketing industry in Nigeria by spearheading and ensuring global best practices as well as facilitating collaborative partnerships with relevant stakeholders. “Today, the association is a strong voice of over 100 of the biggest organisations in Nigeria, representing over 300 brands with an annual marketing spend of well over N300 billion.