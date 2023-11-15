Aduwo Lauds NIMASA’s Professionalism In Pursuing Blue Economy Strategy

The Permanent Representative of the Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity to the United Nations, (CCDI), Mr Olufemi Aduwo, has commended the management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) under the Director General, Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh for its professionalism in pursuing a blue economy’s strategy as well as in achieving the agency’s core mandate.

Aduwo who was recently elected as the Chairman of the Civil Society Policy Forum of the AU Countries of World Bank, made the statement in his post-assessment of World Bank /IMF Boards Governors meetings held in Marrakech, Morocco last month where he was in attendance. He acknowledged that there are significant achievements by the agency under the current administration, which he said only the people who are conversant with sea and coastal-related development issues would appreciate.

He said the agency was established primarily for the administration of Maritime Safety Seafarers Standards and Security, Maritime Labour, Shipping Regulation, Promotion of Commercial Shipping and Cabotage activities, Pollution Prevention and Control in the marine environment, adding, however, that harnessing of the blue economy could be a game changer for Nigeria.

Aduwo said: “First, without political interference, well managed Maritime regulatory agency would create jobs and generate income from fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, shipping and renewable energy.

“Secondly, a blue economy would mitigate environmental damage as it enables the restoration of marine ecosystems.”

He appealed to the World Bank to extend the same technical and financial assistance given to Morocco in 2021 to Nigeria. He said Morocco was able to access US$350 million grant from the bank in the launching of its blue economy programme.

Aduwo solicited that the Bank’s engagement in coastal development in the blue economy programme for results (PforR) programme should be extended to the agency.

“Since the bank ptogramme is aimed to develop institutional frameworks, improve the integrated management of natural resources, and strengthen selected sectors for a climate-resilient blue economy in targeted areas definetely it would be of immense benefit to Nigeria economy .

“Healthy oceans and seas are essential to human existence and life on Earth. The adverse impacts of climate change including ocean acidification, overfishing, and marine pollution are jeopardising recent gains in protecting portions of the world’s oceans.

“The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG 14) is about conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas, and marine resources, as it aims to protect and ensure the sustainable use of oceans. Therefore no meaningful sustainable development would be made of maritime sector is neglected.

“The New Blue Economy is a knowledge-based economy, looking to the sea not just for the extraction of material goods, but for data and information to address societal challenges and inspire their solutions,” he said.

Aduwo said the prosperity and security of Nigeria is predicated on the understanding, health and sustainable use of our oceans, coasts, and Great Lakes.

He, however, reminded all that a new age in ocean technology’s sustainability, and logistics requires a new blue economy founded on the improved collection, analysis, and dissemination of ocean and coastal-derived data and information to support economic growth, protect the ocean’s health, and address societal challenges and inspire their solutions, while protecting ocean health and ensuring social equity.