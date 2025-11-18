Adunni Akindele Uplifts Youth With Match Balls Ahead Of Cacatin Cup Final

Participating teams at the Cacatin Cup Final scheduled for Wednesday will receive match balls donated by the Chairman of Mosan-Okunola LCDA, Opeyemi Adunni Akindele.

The gesture, according to the council boss, is part of ongoing efforts to encourage grassroots football and empower Nigerian youths through sports development.

Hon. Akindele, who recently marked her first 100 days in office with a novelty football match and a taekwondo exhibition featuring youths from the local government, expressed optimism that players from the Cacatin Cup would someday feature for the Super Eagles.

The Cacatin Cup Final will take place on Wednesday, November 19, at the Abesan Youth Centre from 1 pm. Ahead FC will square off against Elite Talents in the final, while SGH will battle Adwaiik Academy in the third-place match.