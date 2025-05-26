Adunni Ade Debunks Report Claiming ‘Her Beauty Ruined Her Chances at Marriage’

Share

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade has responded to viral claims circulating on social media suggesting that her beauty and the attention she received from admirers may have hindered her chances of getting married.

The controversy began when popular media outlet, Instablog9ja shared a post on X with a quote attributed to the actress.

The post read: “I used to be the center of attention—admired, desired, and blessed with a beauty that opened doors. Yet, here I am… still unmarried. — Adunni Ade,”

She accompanied the post with her picture, stating regret over not being married despite her good looks and popularity, quickly gained traction and triggered widespread online discussion.

However, Adunni Ade swiftly took to the platform to refute the statement and set the record straight. Quoting the post directly, she issued a strong warning and demanded that the false narrative be taken down within 24 hours.

Speaking further, Adunni Ade made it clear that the statement was fabricated and not based on any verified interview or publication.

She added: “I kindly request that you take down this post within 24 hours to prevent further action involving my legal team. I do not appreciate the fact that you’re using my name to peddle false news & articles with no verifiable source just to generate engagement,”