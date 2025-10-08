Nollywood actress, Adunni Adewale, popularly known as Adunni Ade, has taken to her social media page to announce that she won her fundamental human rights case against Polance Media Limited, publishers of Naija News, over a report linking her romantically to Senator Dino Melaye.

The judgment, delivered by Justice I.O. Harrison of the Lagos State High Court, granted in her favour in suit no. LD/177818MFHR/2024 reaffirmed her right to privacy as protected under the Nigerian Constitution.

According to the court document, the matter was titled “In the Matter of an Application by Adunni Adewale for the Enforcement of Her Fundamental Human Right to Privacy as Guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.”

The suit, which began in January 2023, stemmed from a publication on NaijaNews.com titled “Six Popular Nigerian Actresses Who Have Been Accused of Dating Dino Melaye.” The actress was listed among those allegedly linked romantically to the politician.

She thanked her lawyer for their hard work and noted that this was her second win, with a few more cases pending.

She wrote on Instagram: “I won my case – Adunni Ade vs. Polace Media Limited. A false story was published about me, but truth stood tall. This judgment reaffirms that privacy matters — and so does integrity.

“Justice delayed isn’t justice denied. Many thanks to my Lawyer! You worked tirelessly on this case(s), Olumide Babalola, LP 2 cases won, a few more to go. You who are running up and down avoiding court papers, please stand still so you can be served”.

Adunni also addressed a fellow actress, seemingly referencing a past conflict and accusing them of envy and deceit.

“And to you, my fellow actress, who told a false story to the cutie Jules, don’t worry, very soon the world will know the kind of snake you are. Envy and bitterness live and breathe within you.

“You are deadly! You must have forgotten what you showed me in my room? Anyways, thank you to the Nigerian court of law,” she added.