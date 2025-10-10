Adunni Ade Celebrates N20m Court Win, Vows To Expose Actress Who Fed False Story To Bloggers

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade, has vowed to reveal the identity of a colleague she alleged shared her private information with bloggers. The declaration follows a legal victory where the Lagos high court awarded her N20 million in damages for a breach of her privacy.

Ade sued a Nigerian news platform and its reporter over an article published on January 18, 2023. The article had linked her to a story about “six popular Nigerian actresses who have been accused of dating” politician Dino Melaye. The lawsuit was based on a legal principle known as “false light” invasion of privacy.

The court ruled in her favour, awarding her N20 million in general damages and ordering the respondents to delete and expunge her name and picture from the offending publication. Celebrating the ruling on Instagram, Ade described it as her second successful case out of several.

She promised to soon unmask her alleged backstabber, whom she described as “a snake who lives with envy and bitterness”. The 49-year-old film star revealed that she had once had a private conversation with the individual. “I won my case.

A false story was published about me, but truth stood tall,” she wrote “This judgment reaffirms that privacy matters – and so does integrity. Justice delayed isn’t justice denied. Many thanks to my Lawyer! You worked tirelessly on this case (s) Olumide Babalola LP “2 cases won, a few more to go.

You who is running up and down avoiding court papers, please stand still so you can be served. “And to you my fellow actress who told a false story to the cutie Jules, don’t worry, very soon the world will know the kind of snake you are. Envy, bitterness lives and breathes in you.

“You are deadly! You must have forgotten what you showed me in my room? Anyways, thank you to the Nigerian court of law.” This is not the first time Ade has taken legal action against false reporting. In May, the film star threatened to sue a blog over false reports on her marital status.

Ade was born to an American mother and a Nigerian father. She is a single mother of two boys, Ayden Young and D’marion Young. In 2017, the actress revealed that she had never been married to the father of her children. She said she ended their eight-year-old relationship because it was “never going to work out”.