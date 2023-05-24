Adunni Ade Breaks Silence On Alleged N250,000 Debt To Late Murphy Afolabi

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade has finally addressed media claims making the rounds that she is owing her late colleague, Murphy Afolabi a sum of N250,000

New Telegraph reports that Adunni Ade was on Sunday publicly called out by the burial committee of Murphy Afolabi during the 8-day Fidau Prayer of the late actor for being indebted to him.

The committee claimed that Adunni Ade owed Murphy Afolabi N250,000 before his death.

Speaking during the ceremony, they, however, urged the screen diva to return the money.

“Adunni Ade please return the N250,000 that you are owing the Late Murphy Afolabi”.

In response to their claims, Adunni debunked the reports of being indebted to the late actor through a public statement

According to the movie star, Murphy Afolabi had reached out to her for a job last year and had paid her the sum of N150,000.

However, she was unable to deliver the job due to the death of her brother and refunded the actor his money when he tried to make another agreement with her.

To back up her claims, Adunni shared screenshots of her debit transaction