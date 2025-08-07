Adult Film Star, ‘Lina Bina’ Is Dead

The adult entertainment world has been thrown into mourning following reports that adult performer and online creator, MissJohnDough, real name Lina Bina, has passed away.

Lina Bina’s death was shared publicly by a close friend and social media influencer, Coco Bliss, through a series of emotional Instagram Stories.

Although the cause of her death has not been officially disclosed, the announcement has sparked an emotional wave of reactions across social media.

Fans and fellow creators alike have expressed grief, shock, and sorrow over the unexpected passing of the 20-something performer.

New Telegraph recalls that MissJohnDough rose to popularity on platforms like OnlyFans, Twitter, and Instagram, where she was celebrated for her unique personality, confidence, and bold online presence.

The news first broke when Coco Bliss posted tributes to her late friend via Instagram Stories. One clip showed the two dancing in a club, with the caption:

“You left us too soon. @imlinabina ️️️”

Another image featured MissJohnDough hugging a stuffed animal with the words: “Rest in peace lovely @imlinabina”

In the hours following the announcement, social media was flooded with tributes and condolences. Fans praised her authenticity, resilience, and the joy she brought to her audience.

However, others raised concerns about the lack of emotional support and mental health resources for adult entertainers.

Many expressed frustration, noting that MissJohnDough had shown signs of possible distress in recent weeks, including a drop in social media activity and sparse engagement on Instagram.

She seemed like a sweetheart. Y’all need to start caring about people’s lives. It’s not a game,” one user wrote on X.

“She was like the hood version of Marilyn Monroe,” another fan posted on Reddit, highlighting how she used her platform for empowerment and identity.