Adult Acne Increases Risk For Eating Disorders –Study

Share

A new study led by researchers in the United States (U.S) has found that people with acne are at increased risk of developing an eating disorder.

The study published in the ‘Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology’ showed that adult acne patients are 2.4 times more likely to have an eating disorder.

Even after accounting for a history of mood disorders or body image disorder, acne was tied to a 65 per cent increased risk of an eating disorder, researchers found.

“We found that acne was associated with a higher likelihood of having an eating disorder in adults from across the United States,” states study coauthor Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, director of the Psoriasis Treatment Programme at Yale School of Medicine, said in prepared remarks.

“Our findings will help physicians caring for individuals with acne to be attentive to signs of eating disorders to provide holistic and comprehensive care to patients,” he added.

For the study, the researchers analysed data on nearly 7,400 patients with acne, comparing them to more than 207,000 people without acne, reported the ‘US News & World Report’.

Share