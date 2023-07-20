Aduloju Appointed NESG’s CEO

The Nigeria Eco- nomic Summit Group (NESG) has announced the appointment of Dr Tayo Aduloju as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). According to a statement, Dr Aduloju will take over from the current CEO, Mr Laoye Jaiyeola, who will complete his two terms on December 31, 2023.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) proudly announces the appointment of Dr Tayo Aduloju as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2024.

Dr Aduloju, who currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Senior Fellow for Economic Policy, Strategy, and Competitiveness, will succeed the esteemed CEO, Mr. ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, upon the completion of his two-term tenure.”

Before this appointment, Dr. Aduloju currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the organization where he has contributed significantly to progress and innovation in diverse sectors of the economy.

Dr. Aduloju has also held several positions in governance such as special adviser to Presidents Obasanjo and Yar ’Adua and head of NESG ‘s public and private leadership forum.

The newly appointed CEO is also an alumnus of the J.F Kennedy School of Governance . The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is a non-profit economic development think-tank committed to advancing economic reforms in Nigeria.