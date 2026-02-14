Aduku Confident Falconets Will Edge Senegal

The Head coach of the national U-20 female team, the Falconets, Moses Aduku, has said that the team will get the FIFA U-20 World Cup ticket in Thies on Saturday when Nigeria confronts Senegal in the second leg African stage qualifier. In the first leg decided in Abeokuta, Nigeria won 1-0 and will have to do more on Saturday to qualify for the World Cup.

“We need to be compact altogether and we have to score early. We will try to tighten our defence and score. “We will overcome because we have reviewed the match and taken a lot of lessons on board.

I commend the girls for regrouping after a tough first half in the first leg, adjusting tactics and showing character in the second half. We could have won by more goals because we created a number of opportunities in that second period. “In Senegal, we must defend resolutely and attack with purpose.

We will play with focus and deter- mination.” The Confederation of African Football has appointed officials from the Kingdom of Morocco to take charge of the second leg match, set for Stade Lat Dior in Thies, Senegal’s third largest city, which is 70 kilometres from the capital, Dakar. Zakia El Grini will be the referee, to be assisted by Karima Khadiri (AR1) and Ihsane Ennouajeli Nouajli (AR2), with Zoulaikha Harmasse as fourth official.

Oumou Souleymane Kane from Mauritania will be the commissioner while Kenyan Alice Kimani will be in the role of referee assessor.

The match has been slated to kick off at 5pm Senegal time (6pm Nigeria time), with the winner on aggregate to progress to the final round of the African qualifiers. The final tournament will take place in Poland in September.