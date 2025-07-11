ADSIEC Holds LG Polls July 2026

The Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) has officially issued a notice of election, scheduling local government elections for both Chairman and Councillors for July 11, 2026.

The announcement was made via a public notice dated July 11, 2025, in accordance with Section 30 of the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended).

According to the notice, the elections for both positions will occur simultaneously on July 11, 2026. This gives political parties and aspiring candidates just over a year to prepare for the polls.

ADSIEC also specified the venue for the submission of nomination papers. Prospective candidates for the elective offices are directed to submit their papers at the Commission’s Head – quarters, located at No. 16 Mohammad Ribadu Road, Yola.

The announcement, signed by the Chairman of the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission, sets the stage for political activities to pick up in the state as parties begin to strategize and aspirants declare their intentions for the local government seats.