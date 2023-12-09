ADRAP, Partners Launch Inaugural Fellowship for Journalists

The Africa Diseases Prevention and Research Development Initiative (ADRAP), has announced the commencement of its first-ever Africa Diseases Reporting Fellowship (#ADReF) for Journalists. This ground-breaking initiative, according to AD- RAP’s Director, Learning and Development, Sarah Yusuf, aims to empower journalists across the African continent to report accurately and effectively on critical health issues.

The six-week hybrid programme, Yusuf says, will consist virtual and in-person contacts with experts in the field of health and journalism. Topics to be covered would include Foundations of Health Journalism, Health Literacy, Research and Disease Reporting.

Others are Contextual Reporting of epidemics and Pandemics in Africa, Reporting Emerging Infectious and Non-Communicable Diseases (Focus on Ebola and Post-Partum Haemorrhage), and Data in Disease Reporting. The fellows would also be exposed to advances in Multimedia and Storytelling and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence in journalism, as well as learning from experiences of other participants.

Although applications to participate in the Fellowship officially opened a few days ago, interested journalists still have until the end of Decem- ber to apply by visiting the designated portal, https:// adrap.org/adrap-fellow- ship/.