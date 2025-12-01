Adoption Of AI’ll Boost Nigeria’s Oil And Gas Sector –OGTAN

Chairman, Lagos Zone of Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), Dr Daniel Thomas, has said the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will boost Nigeria’s oil and gas training sector.

He stated that the global energy landscape is transforming rapidly and with it comes an urgent need for Nigeria to strengthen the skills, capacities and capabilities that will determine the nation’s competitiveness and sustainability.

He spoke on the topic: “Reshaping the future of the energy training sector in Nigeria through innovation and artificial intelligence,” during the 4th OGTAN Lagos zone dinner and award ceremony.

He said: “Artificial intelligence, digitaziation, immersive learning technologies, data-driven competency development and smart training ecosystems are no longer futuristic concepts, they are here, redefining how we learn, how we teach, and how we prepare today’s workforce for tomorrow’s energy realities.

As a zone, we are committed to leading this change. “We celebrate not only the progress made but the partnerships, thought leadership and relentless commitment of organisations and individuals who continue to shape the future of energy training in Nigeria.”

I would like to extend our profound appreciation to all our sponsors and partners whose support has made this event possible.”

OGTAN President, Mr Christopher Osarumwense, represented by Mrs Funmi Ogbe (national publicity secretary) said the ceremony was a cornerstone of their collective effort to build a resilient, skilled and future-ready workforce for Nigeria’s vital energy industry.