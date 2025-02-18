Adopting Optimum Utilisation Of Resources To Power Growth In Energy Sector

Share

Prominent stakeholders in the energy sector have canvassed advancement of local content and sustained energy solution in Nigeria and other African countries, SUCCESS NWOGU reports

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, and other experts in the industry have stressed the need for the development of local content in Nigeria and other African countries.

For Lokpobiri, Nigeria has developed enormous capacity as far as local content is concerned even as he warned that nobody would develop Nigeria or Africa except the citizens play their roles in ensuring energy security.

According to him, Africa’s energy destiny hinges on the citizen’s ability to responsibly harness the continent’s natural resources, empower its people, and lay the foundation for long-term, sustainable development.

He spoke at the recent Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) 2025 with the theme: “Building Africa’s Future: Advancing Local Content and Sustainable Development in the Oil and Gas Industry.”

He said: “I bring a message of transformation, resilience, and leadership, as Nigeria enters a new era defined by energy independence, local empowerment, and sustainable growth.

“Africa’s energy destiny hinges on our ability to responsibly harness our natural resources, empower our people, and lay the foundation for longterm, sustainable development.”

For him, local content is no longer a luxury; it is the key to unlocking Africa’s true potential. He stated that by investing in local businesses, nurturing the continent’s youth, and transferring critical technology to its people, Nigeria and other African counties are not just building an industry, but are shaping their future.

“In Nigeria, we have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of local content. Our successful divestment program, empowering indigenous companies to take ownership of marginal fields and shallow water assets, stands as a testament to this shift.

This program has not only enhanced production capacity but has also opened new opportunities for local businesses, service providers, and communities.

“Through the growth of Nigerian companies, we’ve seen a remarkable demonstration of technical expertise and operational efficiency, which has revitalised dormant assets, expanded production, and retained greater value within our economy.

Nigeria is now a regional leader, proving that African nations can take full ownership of their resources and transform them into engines of prosperity.

“However, this journey is far from complete. The future holds even greater promise. With the right policies, access to financing, and technological support, indigenous operators will be able to tackle larger projects, make new discoveries, and play an even more dominant role in Africa’s energy future.

“As a government, we remain committed to providing the enabling environment for businesses to thrive. But we cannot achieve this alone. Africa must unite. We must share knowledge, close funding gaps, and harmonize regulations to strengthen our competitiveness.

Our greatest asset is our collective strength, and together, we can build a brighter future.” He warned that the world is evolving, and so must Africans. According to him, the global transition to cleaner energy is not a threat, it is an opportunity.

He emphatically said that Africa can and must lead the way in sustainable energy development. The minister canvased that the approach must be twofold: Optimising the continent’s hydrocarbon resources.

He stated that Africans must extract value from their oil and gas in ways that diversify their economies, while remaining environmentally responsible. He advised for investment in renewables.

He stated that the future belongs to those who embrace change, adding that by integrating Africa’s abundant renewable energy sources into the continent’s energy mix, Africans can secure long-term energy stability.

“Sustainability is not just about the environment; it is about our people. Host communities must benefit. Our children must inherit an industry that prioritises education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

True development is measured by the lives we transform. “This is not just another chapter in Nigeria’s energy story—this is the dawn of a new era. An era of leadership, where we set the pace for Africa’s energy transformation.

An era of self-reliance, where indigenous companies drive progress. An era of bold investments, where Africa finances its own energy future. And an era of sustainability, where economic growth and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.

“Nigeria is not just adapting to change—we are shaping it. The future is bright, and we invite the world to join us as we power Africa’s next frontier.

“Africa’s strength is not just in its oil, gas, and minerals—it is in its people. We are resilient. We are resourceful. We are ready,” Lokpobiri said.

Nigeria is not just adapting to change—we are shaping it. The future is bright, and we invite the world to join us as we power Africa’s next frontier

Resource abundance

Chairman, the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Engr Wole Ogunsanya, said the summit brought the best minds and expertise in the oil and gas industry from around the world.

He applauded South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco whom, he said, were at the forefront of wind and solar energy development.

According to him, the African continent has what it takes in – human and resources – capacity to exploit the huge abundance of energy sources that we are naturally endowed with.

“We are encouraged by the strategic partnerships that we are forging, including new PSCs signed by Panoro Energy in Equatorial Guinea and BW Energy in Gabon, highlighting how international collaborations are accelerating energy development and creating new opportunities for exploration and production – the driving force behind this ever expanding conference that we are so proud of hosting for the past nine years.

“Our continued and increased engagements are key to addressing the gaps that have long hindered the growth of Africa’s energy sector.”

NNPC Ltd

Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kyari, stated that Africa plays a major and critical role in guaranteeing energy availability, energy affordability and energy sustainability to boost economic growth.

Kyari, whose address was read by an official of the company said that geographically, sub-Saharan Africa has an advantage to capitalise on the advancements that have been made in the oil and gas industry to meet the continent’s energy demands, guarantee energy supply, reduce import dependency, expand their economies and overall build a sustainable future for millions of people beyond their shores.

Ambitious development

Nigeria can meet oil production targets and implement ambitious development programmes from deep-water oil and gas operations if it continues with policies to encourage investments and boost output in the sector, Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo,) Ronald Adams said.

He said: “Deep water is a compelling consideration for Nigeria if the country must meet its oil production targets and implement ambitious development programmes.”

According to Adams, Nigeria’s deep-water fields are home to some of the world’s most promising associated and non-associated gas reserves, with vast untapped potential that could play a vital role in powering Nigeria’s future, supporting cleaner energy and contributing to global emissions reduction.

“This will require a favourable investment climate to attract capital and innovation to develop these gas resources responsibly and sustainably, ensuring long-term benefits for the country in meeting its energy and global sustainability goals,” he said.

Adams welcomed reforms by government to attract investments especially the signing of three executive orders in February last year on tax incentives, local content compliance requirements and reduction of petroleum sector contracting costs and timelines.

Tax credits were also announced for new investments in deep-water oil and gas. The reforms, he noted, should be part of a renewed strategy to attract investments “through fiscal and regulatory policies that are fit-for-purpose, forward-looking and competitive.

He said that, for Nigeria to consistently reap the benefits from deep-water operations, it must address regulatory bottlenecks through streamlined and faster approval processes and consistent and fair policy enforcement.

Unified approach

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, charged subSaharan African nations to keep pace with unfolding trends in the global oil and gas industry and adopt a unified approach in strengthening local content development, advancing industrialisation and fostering sustainable continent-wide economic growth.

Ogbeh said nations like Nigeria, Angola, and Ghana had made notable strides in local content development by boosting indigenous participation in the oil and gas sector, but expressed regret that “fragmented implementation continues to hinder collective progress.

Last line

“Let us recognise that sustainable local content development cannot be achieved in isolation. By working together, we can create a formidable and self-reliant petroleum sector that delivers long-term benefits for our economies, businesses, and people.”

Share

Please follow and like us: