Adopting Healthy Lifestyles Key to Preventing Chronic Diseases, Says Prof Wright

As the burden of non- communicable diseases (NCDs) continues to increase worldwide, a Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine at the Lagos State University Teach- ing Hospital (LASUTH), Ololade Wright has advised Nigerians to adopt healthy lifestyles as a strategy to prevent NCDs which are the leading cause of death globally. According to Wright who is also a lecturer at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), NCDs have become a bane due to the stress affected persons go through to manage the chronic conditions; besides, the ordeal of getting screened and in some cases the high cost of screening for certain conditions, have made screening highly inaccessible. The term NCDs refers to a group of conditions that are not mainly caused by an acute infection, but result in long-term health consequences and often create a need for long-term treatment and care.

These conditions include cancers, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung illnesses, among others. However, the professor of public health and community medicine who made her views known during the Iyewo Clinic launch & Flagoff of the 2024 Free Medical Outreach in Apongbon, Lagos, recently, affirmed that many NCDs can be prevented by reducing common risk factors such as tobacco use, harmful alcohol use, physical inactivity and eating healthy diets. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) , tobacco accounts for over 7.2 million deaths every year (including from the effects of exposure to second-hand smoke) and is projected to increase markedly over the coming years; 4.1 million annual deaths have been attributed to the consumption of excess salt/sodium intake; more than half of the 3.3 million annual deaths attributable to alcohol use are from NCDs, including cancer; and 1.6 million deaths annually can be attributed to insufficient physical activity.

To this end, Prof. Wright said with the increase in prices of drugs in the country, Nigerians needed to go for early screening to detect NCDs on time and to also adopt healthy lifestyles. Describing the initiative as feasible, the professor of public health and community medicine said, “This initiative called the Dream Care to Care Preventive Strategies and Methods, is a good one because it provides the opportunity to help screen people who are at risk of NCDs. “All of us are at risk as we get older. Again, because of our lifestyle, there are a lot of people who are at risk,” she lamented. She stressed: “We’re at risk of some of these NCDs like high blood pressure or hypertension and diabetes. Hence, Prof. Wright advised that people should regularly go for screening, and check to be sure that they control the medical condition they face. Similarly, she advised that they should take medications as prescribed.

Besides, she stressed that the only way clients will be sure tha administered medication is con- trolling as it’s required, is to go for periodic check-up. “These include periodic check- ups of blood pressure, blood sugar, and a number of other check-ups. “Going to a clinic that is very close to one’s residence, for instance, doesn’t take much time. You just come in quickly, run some tests to be sure that you’re okay. If you’re not okay, speak to a doctor. He will tell you what medications to take and recommend what life- style modifications should be adopted. “Do exercise, take more fruits and move around. Screen and check for tests so that complications will not ensue. “When complications occur, that’s when we now hear of sudden death,” she said, adding that people die of heart disease, hypertension, among other chronic conditions.

On why Nigerians should pay more attention to preventive care, the professor of public health and community medicine, said, “A lot of the problems that we have are actually preventable through life- style modifications. Citing the example of the prevalence of malaria in the environment, she said malaria occurs because of dirty environments where you have stagnant water and then you have mosquitoes breeding. Little things like the use of insecticide-treated bed nets can prevent mosquito bites from an infective female Anopheles mosquito which can cause malaria. “Little things like ensuring that pregnant women are given prophylaxis. What do I mean by prophylaxis? They are treated for malaria prophylactically so that they reduce the risk of malaria in pregnancy.” According to her, the consequence of malaria in pregnancy is related to blood levels and then the size of the baby. Consequently, treating these women in pregnancy by these preventive methods can prevent a lot of problems as well as ensure that the blood level of the affected women is okay.

Therefore, she said we can reduce the risk of death in pregnancy from a preventable condition like malaria through the use of insecticide-treated nets, administering blood tonic on pregnant women so that their blood level is high and they don’t lose too much blood during the delivery of the babies. “Hence, when they have their babies, even if they lose any blood, it does not reduce their blood level to a point that is dangerous. “I’m not saying that you can tackle everything through prevention. Some things you cannot avoid. But a lot of things are preventable, including some cancers like cervical cancer which is caused by human papilloma virus (HPV). A preventive method is the use or the uptake of HPV vaccines. There are vaccines now that can be taken to prevent this HPV pathogen so that the risk of cervical cancer is down. So prevention is a great way to go.

But at least the large majority of the conditions that we spend money on curatively can be handled, you know, at lower levels, using basic preventive strategies. Speaking further she said people should be careful what they eat and drink. They should take more water and fruits. “Whether it is 2024 or 2025, NCDs will continue to rise if we do all these wrong things. So it is not so much tied to the year. “It is more of a lifestyle matter and awareness. So we must create awareness so that we reduce and bring down these wrong practices. “Stop taking alcohol excessively. A lot of these things have effects on the liver. And the truth is you cannot measure or control it. Besides, it is addictive. Some people now take drugs and smoke weed and that will make them do the wrong things.”

According to Prof. Wright, NCDs will be rising over the years; it is not likely to go down except the populace intercedes by imbibing lifestyle changes and modifications. Consequently, she affirmed that screening is important and lifestyle modification is crucial if people want to reduce the burden of NCDs.