Adopting Comparative Knowledge Transfer to Develop Bende North Constituency

My recent visit to Brussels in Belgium revealed the crucial role which comparative knowledge and transfer of knowledge would play in the development of Bende North Constituency, Abia State. Specifically, I was a visitor to the red and green chambers – the House of Representatives of the Belgian parliament in Brussels. Among the many lessons that I learned on the role of comparative legislation in development, I learnt that the development of Belgium was knowledge-based and also driven by its adoption and proper adaptation. It was also an outcome of the proper utilisation of inherent potential and opportunities in her environment. And of course, a concrete example of the results of determination propelled by discipline.

And all these are quite evident in various aspects of the lives of the people identified with the Kingdom of Belgium; a testament to the country’s global ranking, in the area of highly developed transportation system and infrastructure; mainly ports (most notably the Port of Antwerp). And one might ask: What is the correlation between Belgium and Bende North State Constituency or what is in it for Umunna? And my answer is, quite a lot, if not so much more. For instance, Bende North has inherent abundant, but untapped agricultural potential. This means by adopting and adapting requisite knowledge as well as tapping into various opportunities in the agricultural value chains of Bende North, its hidden investment opportunities would be unleashed and unshackled.

This will in turn lead to the establishment of micro and macro agro-allied industries; create numerous job opportunities, generate income for a majority of our people, and revenue for the government. To achieve overall development, it’s important to learn from developed countries’ paths to success. Knowledge transfer, utilizing opportunities, and innovation can help us reach and even surpass their level of development. And it is in this respect, that l salute the industrious nature, dexterity, and can-do spirit of our people which has placed us as the doyens of trade, and commerce in the country. One might even wonder aloud, but Umunna is not a country like Belgium. My answer will simply be that about 80 per cent of Belgium’s economy is driven by private ventures and businesses.

Hence, my incessant calls for private sector investments in Umunna. Kindly pause a while and imagine what would happen if the same acumen, resilience, and spirit were to be deployed in the agricultural sub-sector in Bende North, with the right determination and discipline. The people in the private sector that l know and have an unflinching belief in will overtake Malaysia, China, and India in palm oil exports, cassava, and its ancillaries respectively. This is also true in other associated produce and products in the agricultural value chains. It is, therefore, a vaulting desire for me to see a Bende North-Umunna where knowledge, agriculture education, and investment are embraced by the people holistically, to the extent that it serves as an engine of growth and development.

You will agree with me that there is a need for more investments in agriculture and its value chains by the constituents and non- constituents alike. Bende North, a constituency known for its rich agricultural heritage, is emerging as a hotspot for investment opportunities in the cashew, bush mango, palm, and cocoa value chains with its favourable climate, fertile soil, and abundant natural resources, as the region presents a promising landscape for investors looking to tap into the agricultural sector.

Let me delve into the potential investment opportunities and the economic significance of these value chains in Bende North. Bende North is known for its thriving cashew value chain, with high-quality nuts produced from vast plantations due to the region’s favorable climate and soil conditions. Investors can tap into opportunities in processing, packaging, and exporting cashew products to meet the growing global demand. Establishing processing factories in the region can also stimulate job creation and economic growth locally.