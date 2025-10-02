Adopt Strong Food Policies To Curb Heart Diseases, CAPPA Tells FG, States

Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has urged the Federal and state governments to adopt robust food and tobacco control policies to curb the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

In a statement CAPPA called for evidence-based measures, including mandatory salt-reduction targets, a sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) tax of at least N130 per litre, mandatory front-of-pack warning labels on processed foods, restrictions on junk food and tobacco advertising to children, and an increase in tobacco taxes to 100 per cent.

“These measures are proven, costeffective interventions that will save lives and protect families from the devastating health and financial burdens of heart disease and related illnesses,” said Akinbode Oluwafemi, CAPPA’s executive director.

The organisation linked heart disease to unhealthy diets and lifestyle risks: “Excessive consumption of salt and sugary drinks increases the risk of hypertension, diabetes, and obesity—key drivers of cardiovascular diseases. Tobacco use damages the heart and blood vessels, raising the risk of stroke and heart attacks.”

The crisis is already evident. The Nigerian Cardiac Society estimates that one-third of adults live with high blood pressure, with some regions recording 40 per cent prevalence. Worryingly, many remain undiagnosed or have uncontrolled blood pressure despite knowing their status. CAPPA cited weak infrastructure and high costs as barriers.

As of 2021, only 13 centres conducted heart surgery nationwide, with just 80 heart surgeons serving over 200 million people. Heart surgery costs have soared to between N3 million and N5.5 million, placing lifesaving care far beyond most families.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warns that CVDs kill 17.9 million people globally each year, with over 75 percent of deaths in low- and middle-income countries like Nigeria—deaths largely preventable through strong policies. CAPPA stressed that government action is essential:

“By reducing salt in processed foods, introducing bold warning labels, increasing taxes on sugary drinks and tobacco, and restricting harmful marketing, Nigeria can significantly cut down the rising burden of heart disease.” It concluded: “We urge policymakers to put people before profits. Protecting our hearts meansprotecting the country’s future.”