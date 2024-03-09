Adopt Robust Measures to Increase Women’s Participation, EU Tells Political Parties

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), the European Union has called on political parties in the country to adopt robust measures including a review and reform of its founding and policy documents to al- low more women participate in active politics.

These include; political parties’ constitutions, manifestos, party rules, and procedures and strategy documents to incorporate national and international norms and obligations on gender equality. European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi, made the call at the Women in Parliament Summit in Abuja, in commemoration of the International Women’s week, organised by the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN), with the theme: Inspiring inclusion: policy mechanisms for gender parity in politics.

Isopi who urged political parties to adopt robust measures and strategies to increase women’s participation and representation said there was an urgent need to allow women participate at all levels of decision making. She said; “The ongoing constitutional reform process pres- ents an opportunity to adopt an inclusive legal framework that promotes equal participation of all Nigerians regardless of gender, ethnicity, age and disability status.

“In Nigeria, the advocacy for women’s political participation has been long drawn, and in spite of the very dynamic interventions by women’s groups and other key stakeholders, their representation remains in steady decline. For example, women’s represen-