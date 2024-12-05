Adopt Research-Driven Reforms To Enhance Public Health, FG Urges NIMR

Share

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa has urged researchers to translate research ideas and findings into realistic outcomes with a view to enhance care delivery as well as public health in Nigeria, the African subcontinent and the world.

Also, Dr. Alausa has commended the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) for making great impact in the promotion of research in the country, thereby putting Nigeria in the frontier of research on the global map.

He disclosed these while giving his closing remarks at the 14th edition of the annual NIMR International Conference on Health Advances, Innovation and Research (NIMR-ICHAIR), an international gathering of biomedical professionals. The NIMR-ICHAIR, which was held in Lagos at the weekend, was organised by NIMR.

The scientific conference since its inception in 2011 has brought together postgraduate students, researchers, academic scientists, professionals, and government representatives to gather, network, exchange, and share experiences including research findings on different aspects of medical, health, and basic science research related to medical and public health.

The conference, which featured keynote speeches, symposiums, and presentations, attracted prominent stakeholders from the health sector, academia, and international organisations. It aimed to foster dialogue and collaboration in biomedical research and innovation to address pressing health challenges.

According to Dr. Alausa, “NIMR continues to uphold our mandate through strategic research in the health sector and translate it into policies that has continued to positively change the narrative of public health care of our country.

“NIMR continues to provide a platform and an enabling environment for knowledge acquisition, exchange and networking, and furthering its achievements and contribution to national health development in Nigeria.”

Dr. Alausa however noted that, they are aware that the time to uphold and strengthen this mandate is now, especially considering the current economic challenges that calls for the production of local contents while discouraging importation to improve national health and well-being.

He said the Federal Government remains committed to fostering research and innovation that is critical of development in alignment with the health agenda of states and the Federal Government.

He further noted that, “the ministry of education will continue to promote partnership between academic institutions, research centers, and private sectors to expand Nigeria’s contribution to global health advancement and subsequently grow our economy.”

The minister also commended the active participation of stakeholders from diverse fields whose combined expertise and experiences have enriched the platform.

“The presence of emerging researchers also reassures us of a vibrant future for biomedical research and innovation in our country,” he said. On his part, the Director-General of NIMR, Prof. John Oladapo Obafunwa, said: “All hands must be on deck to ensure that health research translates into improved public health.

This conference is an opportunity to generate new ideas for transformative health through evidence-based, cutting-edge research and innovation.”

Obafunwa highlighted some of NIMR’s recent achievements, including developing diagnostic test kits for infectious diseases like Mpox and COVID-19 and the near completion of a Lassa fever vaccine developed entirely in Nigeria.

He also mentioned the discovery of a new malaria vector, Anopheles stephensi, in collaboration with NMEP and Gombe State University. The event’s highlight was the presentation of awards and certificates to students.



