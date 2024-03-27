Adopt Political Solution To Kanu’s Release, Metuh Urges Tinubu

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh, has advised President Bola Tinubu “to adopt a political solution that will lead to the release of Nnamdi Kanu as a major step to restoring lasting peace in the South East”. In a statement yesterday, he urged Tinubu to deploy “his pan-Nigeria skills to engage and end the restiveness in the South East through a political solution that involves dialogue, understanding, and the release of Nnamdi Kanu”.

Metuh said: “The continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, waiting for a legal solution, and use of military option or force as instituted by the last administration under President Buhari has not helped. “Rather such options are worsening the situation as it opens the space for vicious interests who have hijacked the genuine and peaceful aspiration of the people to unleash violence, killing and harassment of innocent citizens, wanton destruction of property, and dislocation of social and economic life in the region. “Given the strategic position of the South East to the national economy the unabated situation in the region has continued to exert grave negative social and economic consequences on the entire nation.

“President Tinubu can redefine the situation by adopting a political solution in the release of Nnamdi Kanu.” He added: “Igbo are peace-loving, law-abiding, entrepreneurial and hardworking people but whose belief in justice, equity and fairness is largely misunderstood.” However, the lawyer urged the youths in the region to shun all destructive tendencies and acts that tend to shut down local enterprises in the area and open the space for vicious anti-people interests. Metuh urged South East residents to use Easter to pray for the release of “our brother and son Nnamdi Kanu so that the region will experience a new beginning in the spirit of Easter”.