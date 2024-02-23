Adopt Participatory Governance, Catholic Bishops Tell Tinubu, Political Leaders

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has advised the President Bola Tinubu led administration to adopt participatory governance where everybody regardless of class or status, would be able to make their contributions in addressing the economic and security challenges bedevilling the country. The bishops also advised the government to avert the nation’s descent into chaos and anarchy by urgently addressing the increasing disaffection and restiveness spreading across citizens nationwide, occasioned by its decision to “float the naira” which in turn had unintended negative and harsh consequences.

The bishops gave the advice in a communiqué signed by CBCN President, Lucius Ugorji, the Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, and the CBCN Secretary, Donatus Ogun, the Bishop of Uromi diocese, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, at the end of CBCN’s first plenary meeting for the year 2024. The communiqué partly reads: “We enjoin the government to open up to the contribution of all segments and levels of the Nigerian community, so that together we can face the emergency situation in which we now find ourselves.

It is no longer acceptable for our leaders to surround themselves only with their political supporters and cronies. “The general elections and determination of petitions are now over. It is time to run the government for the common good. The nation needs to leave all polarizations behind and come together in unity and cohesion. We have both the natural and human resources to get this done. “But those now in political power owe the nation the duty to create the enabling environment for all capable Nigerians to participate in the task of national rebirth.

Politicians who are not in power and all other Nigerians now should be ready to offer their positive contribution, beyond all political party affiliation and sensitivity.” The Bishops also called on the government to take proactive measures in addressing the insecurity, unemployment and hardship being faced by Nigerians. They include establishment of small scale businesses in rural areas and the review of the call to create state police. “In view of the government’s effort to end insecurity, we recommend that the ongoing discussion about the creation of state police be carefully studied.

Furthermore, the government ought to assess the impact of all other already existing security outfits in this regard. “We commend the government’s decision to transfer some items, such as electricity and railways, from the exclusive list to the concurrent list. We urge that this be extended to other areas of the economy like mining. These measures, along with transparency and accountability in governance, are some of the factors that promote social cohesion.” The Bishops rejected in its totality, the controversial order from the Pope asking priests to bless same sex couples or other couples in irregular situations.