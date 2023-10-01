Adopt Healthy Lifestyles To Prevent Heart Diseases FG Tell Nigerians

…launch Cardiac Emergency Response Box

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to protect their hearts from diseases by adopting healthy lifestyles such as engaging in daily physical activities, abstinence from tobacco, consumption of healthy diet, and regular checking of their blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels.

This was as the government and the Nigeria Heart Foundation unveiled and launched the Cardiac Emergency Response Box otherwise known as Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to respond to heart emergencies such as cardiac arrest in public places in order to save lives.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate who unveiled the device at the commemoration of the 2023 World Heart Day over the weekend in Abuja, noted that this year’s theme, “Use Heart, Know Heart,” was apt as Nigerians must make conscious efforts in safeguarding their hearts by engaging in healthy lifestyles and also educating others on how to keep their hearts healthy.

Pate who was represented by the Minister of State, Dr Tunji Alausa, said the AEDs were portable, life-saving medical devices used to revive sudden heart arrest and would go a long way in saving lives at high populated places such as airports, stadiums, gymnasiums, banks etc.

He said: “Statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO), show that cardiovascular diseases are the leading Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and are the foremost cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year.

“Of these cardiovascular deaths, 85 per cent are due to heart attack and stroke, and over three-quarters occur in low- and middle-income countries.

“The 2018 WHO NCDs Country Profiles show that NCDs accounted for 29 per cent of all deaths in Nigeria with CVDs responsible for 11 per cent of all the NCD deaths.

“The country profile also shows that the risk of dying prematurely from NCDs in Nigeria is 22 per cent. Premature mortality in this instance is defined as death occurring between ages 30 and 70 years from any of the common NCDs.”

The minister put stroke incidences in Nigeria at 25.9 per 100,000 persons per year between 2000 and 2015; coronary heart disease prevalence at 0.7 per cent and rheumatic heart disease, which is a disease of the socio-economically disadvantaged at 27 per 1,000 children, also noted that the morbidity and mortality due to CVDs in Nigeria were underestimated due to inadequate awareness, health-seeking behaviours, limited screening, diagnostic and therapeutic services including poor data repository.

“Given the silent and chronic nature of majority of the CVDs, it is important to institute long-lasting measures to prevent, detect and manage them early in order to avert complications such as heart attack, heart failure, stroke and even death.

“Luckily, the risk factors for heart diseases are well known and largely preventable.

“For example, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, sickle cell disease, lipid abnormalities, overweight and obesity, tobacco use, alcohol intake and insufficient physical activity are significant modifiable and preventable risk factors for heart disease and other NCDs.”