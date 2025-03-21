Adopt Growth Mindset To Develop Intelligence, Hamzat Tells Students

Share

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a mentorship programme for students in Secondary, tagged: ‘Innovate – Eko STEAM Mentorship Series’.

The event aimed to empower students to explore the endless possibilities within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

Speaking at the programme tagged: A day with the Deputy Governor of Lagos State; Dr. Kadri Hamzat, a renowned expert in the field of engineering who has worked efficiently within educational frameworks, delivered a thought-provoking keynote address.

The Deputy Governor who was represented by the commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Sule, urged students to cultivate an innovative mindset, emphasizing that the future of STEAM relies heavily on the ability to adapt, think critically, and embrace cuttingedge technology.

Sule said: “Innovation begins with curiosity,” while urging attendees to question the status quo and take bold steps towards generating novel solutions to contemporary challenges.

Hamzat reiterated that “advancements in technology—especially AI—have the potential to enhance our capabilities across every STEAM discipline.

“Art is no longer confined to traditional mediums; it is being redefined through the pixels of digital artwork, the algorithms of generative design, and even through virtual reality experiences.

Science and engineering are leveraging AI to solve complex problems, while mathematics provides the language through which these innovations can be quantified and improved.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

