Adopt Diplomacy, Dialogue On Niger Impasse, Obi Tells ECOWAS, Nigeria

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi has advised the heads of government of the Economic Community of West Africa states, (ECOWAS) to adopt dialogue in the restoration of civil rule in Niger Republic.

Obi in a series of tweets on Sunday said greater importance should be given to diplomacy above every other crisis resolution option available.

He noted that “The recent developments in neighbouring Niger Republic have become the subject of international attention and Nigeria a matter of dire and urgent national interest and security.

“Inevitably, Niger is a hot-button issue for ECOWAS, as well as various international interlocutors.”

The LP candidate stated that regardless of the positions taken by various parties that have direct or tangential interests in Niger, “primacy must be given to dialogue and diplomacy towards a resolution with minimal disruptive impact on Nigeria and the West African sub-region, and must take into consideration the realpolitik of the West African sub-region.”

He commended the mediatory efforts of the former Head of State, Gen. Abudusalami Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, and the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Obi stated that “Whereas ECOWAS authorities have indicated that they remain open to various conflict resolution options, it is imperative that diplomacy should remain the overarching imperative in resolving the present crisis.

“I like to join the many well-meaning Nigerians who have advocated that any intervention in the crisis, should be pre-eminently through diplomatic dialogue among all strategic interests in the crisis.”

The former Anambra state governor said that “It is imperative that the people of Niger are allowed via their national institutions, the opportunity to revert quickly to a representative democratic government. And that all national, regional, and international assistance should be extended to the people of Niger to return their country to normalcy.”

According to him, “While ECOWAS must seek to discourage the spread of military dictatorships in West Africa, the recourse to armed deterrence must be restrained by multilateral diplomatic mechanisms.

“What the situation in Niger urgently calls for is a concerted multilateral coalition of Nigeria, ECOWAS, the AU, and the UN towards a programmed return to a democratic constitutional order. In this process, Nigeria’s leadership role must not be in any doubt.”

