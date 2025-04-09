Adopt Citizen-Centred Approach To Governance, Buhari Urges APC Govs

Share

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt a citizen-centred approach to governance in their respective States.

Buhari gave the charge when Governors under the aegis of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), led by its chairman and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, paid him a courtesy visit in Kaduna.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the former president apprecaited President Bola Tinubu’s administration for renovating his Kaduna residence, noting that while the building appeared the same externally, significant improvements had been made within.

He told the Governors that leadership presents both a challenge and an opportunity, and that striking a balance between the two would significantly contribute to national development.

Buhari expressed confidence in the progress being made by APC Governors and reiterated his call for unwavering dedication to the nation’s advancement.

He also advised leaders to prioritize the welfare of the people over personal interests, citing his own example of leaving office with the same assets he had before assuming the presidency.

He thanked the Governors for their visit, noting that while he had worked with several of them, some were new faces.

Speaking on behalf of the Governors, Governor Uzodinma said their visit was to pay the former president a courtesy call in celebration of Eid-el-Fitr and to express their deep appreciation and respect for his contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and the APC.

“Many of us recall with pride the principled role you played in the founding of the APC. That legacy continues to shape our party’s identity and direction,” Uzodinma said.

“We were especially gratified, only a few weeks ago, to hear your public affirmation that the APC remains your party of choice.

“That declaration could not have come at a better time. It reaffirmed your place as a pillar of our movement and reassured party members. Mr. President, you are pan-Nigerian.”

“Your legacy in Nigerian history is secure. You remain the only opposition candidate in our nation’s history to have defeated an incumbent.

“Not only did you win power, you governed with calm resolve and handed over, with honour, to another APC president. For this, we are extremely grateful.”

Governor Uzodinma highlighted Buhari’s contributions to national development, including reclaiming territories from insurgents, expanding social investment programmes like Conditional Cash Transfers and the School Feeding Programme, and laying the groundwork for a road and rail revolution.

He also mentioned the Anchor Borrowers Programme, which significantly boosted food security.

“You taught us to produce what we eat and eat what we produce. You brought dignity to governance and deepened the progressive ethos of our party.”

“Today, the APC is being renewed and repositioned under your worthy successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. His leadership is bold, reform-driven, and unshakably committed to progress. Your public endorsement of him in your recent birthday message was a powerful symbol of continuity and humility.”

“Your Excellency, today we honour you not just for your past service, but for the enduring values you represent. We ask you to continue supporting and guiding us as we deepen progressive politics across the nation and ensure that the APC remains in power for a more prosperous Nigeria.”

