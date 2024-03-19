Adopt 2014 Confab report, Anyaoku tells FG

Chief Emeka Anyaoku has said the 1999 Constitution (as amended) lacks the legitimacy expected in a pluralistic country like Nigeria. He therefore urged the Federal Government to adopt the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference, or “we go for a relatively inexpensive directly elected constituent assembly on non-party basis for producing such widely desired constitution”. The ex-Commonwealth Secretary-General made the comments at a national constitutional dialogue titled: ‘Lawful Procedures for Actualising a People’s Constitution for Nigeria’ organised by the Patriots to honour the late ex-Minister of Education, Ben Nwabueze in Lagos yesterday. The Chairman of the Patriots based his call on the facts across the world, noting that some of the pluralistic countries have succeeded in becoming a nation, while others have disintegrated. According to him, the 1999 Constitution is not appropriate for a pluralistic country like Nigeria, saying the people must draft the law that governs them. The elder statesman said: “Nigeria is a pluralistic country that is still struggling to become a nation.

“The second incontrovertible fact that I would like to state is that the present 1999 Constitution (as amended) not only lacks the legitimacy that flows from a democratically made Constitution but also has proved to be unsuitable for tackling many of the serious challenges facing the country. “And thirdly, it is a widely recognised fact that the crucial areas of the country have significantly deteriorated and continue to deteriorate.

“To mention just a few of those areas; security of the citizens’ life and properties, economic wellbeing of the citizens, infrastructure including roads.” He advised the country to embrace the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference as well as adopt the provisions of the 1960 and 1963 Constitutions for a new Constitution. The nonagenarian added: “I believe in this respect, we have only two options: Either we accept the 2014 National Conference as recommended or we go for a relatively inexpensive directly elected Constituent Assembly on a non-party basis for producing such a widely desired Constitution.”

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu wondered why lawmakers, especially former governors turn against the system they once presided over. According to him, state actors who later move to the federal level tend to make a U-turn and start working against the same processes they were part of at the state level. He said: “What is wrong with the federal government? “You were at the state and when you get to the federal you start fighting the state.” Sanwo-Olu volunteered to be the change agent, saying: “Moving forward, we need to make a change and you can use me as a point of contact when making the discussion.”

The immediate past Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola described the presidential system of government practised by Nigeria as a death knell, and backed the adoption of the parliamentary system of government. The former Osun State Governor said: “Can Nigeria survive the executive presidential system? My answer is No. “Presidential system of government is a death knell for Nigerians. We cannot survive it.”