Adongo Apologises To Maguire Over Comparison With Ghanaian VP

A Ghanaian Member of Parliament representing Bolga Central, Isaac Adongo, on Tuesday, apologised to Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire, for comparing him with the country’s Vice-President, Mahamudu Bawumia, describing them as poor performers.

New Telegraph recalls that Adongo had, in 2022, criticized the VP for the country’s poor economic performance by comparing him to Maguire, who was then infamous for his own goals, suggesting that Bawumia was a risk to Ghana’s economy.

However, on Tuesday, during a budget debate in the parliament house, Adongo said Maguire had now become a “transformational footballer,” while adding that the VP now “roams at the IMF with a cup in hand.”

The parliament also commenced discussions on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, outlining a timetable for debates on various sectors across different days. This marks a significant step towards the country’s financial planning for the upcoming year.

Adongo said, “Mr. Speaker, I now apologise to Harry Maguire. Today, Harry Maguire has turned the corner and he is a transformational footballer.

“[Harry Maguire] is now a key player for Manchester but as for our Maguire [Mr Bawumia] he is now roaming at the IMF with a cup in hand,” the MP added.

He criticised Bawumia’s performance as vice president and head of Ghana’s Economic Management Team, which he said had driven the country more into debt and risked its economic performance.