Adolescents: Promoting Mental Health, Menstrual Hygiene

The Adolescent Week celebration was a huge success, with students and participants showing great enthusiasm for the activities and discussions.

The event aimed to raise awareness about adolescent health and well-being, focused on topics such as menstrual hygiene, mental health, and leadership.

According to the the Programme Manager, Umar Ningi, the Adolescent Week celebration showed that providing adolescents with the knowledge, skills, and support they need to thrive is essential.

The speakers noted that menstruation is still shrouded in stigma and taboo in many communities, and that education and awareness are key to addressing these issues. Adolescents face unique challenges and pressures, and it is essential to provide them with the support.