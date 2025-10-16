New Telegraph

October 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Adolescents: Promoting Mental…

Adolescents: Promoting Mental Health, Menstrual Hygiene

The Adolescent Week celebration was a huge success, with students and participants showing great enthusiasm for the activities and discussions.

The event aimed to raise awareness about adolescent health and well-being, focused on topics such as menstrual hygiene, mental health, and leadership.

According to the the Programme Manager, Umar Ningi, the Adolescent Week celebration showed that providing adolescents with the knowledge, skills, and support they need to thrive is essential.

The speakers noted that menstruation is still shrouded in stigma and taboo in many communities, and that education and awareness are key to addressing these issues. Adolescents face unique challenges and pressures, and it is essential to provide them with the support.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Tinubu’s Wife Urges 400 Rivers Farmers To Embrace Agric
Read Next

Osimhen World’s Best Striker, Chelle Hails Star, Sets Sight On W’Cup Ticket