September 2, 2023
Adoke Reveals How Magu Apologises To Him Over My OPL 245 Ordeal

Mohammed Adoke, Nigeria’s former attorney general, appears before a Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital over financial crimes charges on January 22, 2020. – Nigeria’s anti-graft agency said on January 21, 2020, it had filed corruption charges against a former justice minister over a $1.3 billion dollar oil scandal involving international majors Shell and Eni. Mohammed Adoke was arrested last month on arrival from the United Arab Emirates where he had been detained on a Nigerian warrant in connection with one of the West African state’s biggest-ever corruption scandals. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON / AFP) (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Mohammed Adoke, a former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice has said that Ibrahim Magu, the former head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had apologised to him for accusing him of violating Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245 245.

Speaking in an interview with Adesuwa Giwa Osagie, a Media Personality, Adoke said that Magu had unjustly prosecuted him for violating the terms of the OPL  245 known as the OPL 245″ deal.

The former minister insisted that the former EFCC Chairman had expressed regret and forgiveness to him and that he had been pleased that Magu had also been put on trial for alleged corruption.

He said: “Magu has apologised to me, and I have forgiven him. I bear no grudge, and I sympathise with him over his ordeal. Well, I am happy about what he went through, and he tasted the dose of his own medicine.
“I’m happy that he realised that he wronged me and had the courage to say sorry and that was sufficient. I wish him well and I have genuinely and honestly forgiven him.
“I’m one of those who promote his issues because I felt he was misguided, he was used, didn’t have the emotional intelligence, and allowed himself to be used.
“Having said that much, he had the courage to apologise to me and regretted his actions.”
