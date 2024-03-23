Adoka Son: Childhood Memoirs Of An African, Inspiring Journey Of Resilience, Triumph

Book title: Adoka Son: Childhood Memoirs of An African

Author: Ad’Obe Obe

Publisher: Yunhouse Publishing Limited, Abuja, Nigeria

Year of publication: 2022

Number of pages: 143

Reviewer: Tony Okuyeme “Childhood Memoirs, are like time capsules; they transport us back to a moment in our past, unlocking forgotten memories and reminding us of the joys and struggles of growing up.” Indeed, they offer a glimpse into the experiences that shape us as individuals. Also, Childhood Memoirs possess a unique ability to transport readers into the lives of others and shed light on diverse cultures and experiences. Ad’Obe Obe’s ‘Adoka Son: Childhood Memoirs of an African’, does just that, offering a riveting, thought-provoking and fascinating account of an individual who triumphed against all odds.

Set within the backdrop of a society struggling with poverty and limited opportunities, this memoir takes readers on an emotional roller coaster as it explores themes of perseverance, family, and societal transformation. In the 143-page book divided into 12 ‘unique chapters’ – “At My First Ever”, “Mama Had Two Unforgettable”, “Papa Mood Was”, “My Chance To Execute”, “Papa And Catechist Gregory”, “As The Mortality Rate”, “I Can Never Forget”, “I Would Have Loved”, “Whenever Papa Acquired”, “My Resentment of Abakpa”, “I Sneezed As I resurrected”, and “Idoma Boy” – and his profile “Ad’Obe Obe”, the memoir captures, the author’s personal journey, from being born after six failed pregnancies to witnessing the remarkable rise of his father, who despite lacking formal education, rose to the position of supervisor of works.

Through vivid and descriptive storytelling, the author brilliantly paints a picture of those early years, capturing the essence of life in a rural community, the unblemished charm of rustic life, at a time of intense colonial incursions. From his upbringing in a polygamous home, raised by his grandmother, ‘Grandma Ob’Ikwu’, who’s insistence on raising him according to Idoma customs and traditions, in her quest and determination to preserve their cultural heritage, following the rampaging influence of foreign cultures – nuances, language and habit – Christianity at the time.

There is also his love for storytelling and education. One of the strongest as- pects of this memoir is its depiction of the author’s surroundings, the Idoma culture and tradition. The vivid descriptions pay homage to the beauty and hardships of African landscapes, painting a captivating picture that immerses readers into the vibrant tapestry of cultures, traditions, and struggles. It is through these descriptions that readers gain a true sense of the author’s deep connection to his homeland and an understanding of the immense stake they have in its development.

What makes this memoir particularly moving is the overarching theme of culture, tradition, and resilience. Despite being born into adverse circumstances, the author’s unwavering determination to overcome obstacles, shines through the narration. The unwavering love and support from their family, especially ‘Grandma Ob’Ikwu’, and his father’s astonishing journey towards professional success, serve as a powerful testament to the human spirit’s ability to conquer all odds. That said, “Childhood Memoirs of an African” remains a captivating and honest read.

The author skillfully captures the challenges faced by many Africans while showcasing the potential for personal growth, social change, and a brighter future. The memoir serves as an inspiration, reminding us all of the resilience and strength that lies within each individual.

In conclusion, Ad’Obe Obe’s ‘Adoka Son: Childhood Memoirs of an African’ offers a powerful testament to the human spirit and the transformative power of education, determination, and familial support. This memoir is highly recommended for readers seeking a thought-provoking and heartfelt narrative that sheds light on the struggles and triumphs of the human spirit, and the imperative of culture and tradition to societal development.