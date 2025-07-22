Adoga Assures Stakeholders, Consumers Of Better Days Ahead

The Managing Director of Champion Breweries Plc, Dr. Inalegwu Adoga, has assured stakeholders and consumers of better days ahead, declaring that the company is on a steady growth trajectory.

Dr. Adoga made the remarks on Friday during a lively consumer engagement event tagged “Drink, Win and Celebrate,” held at Pyramid Lounge in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He recalled that Champion Breweries, after 50 years of operations, has remained committed to rewarding stakeholders, including consistent dividend payments, and is poised to do more.

The event, which attracted thousands of enthusiastic consumers, was aimed at rewarding loyal customers and reinforcing the company’s strong ties with the people of Akwa Ibom.

Sharing insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, Dr. Adoga revealed that Champion Breweries had increased its revenue by 64.5% in the past two years.

“We posted N7 billion in 2023 and N21 billion last year. Profit after tax also grew by 121 percent,” he disclosed.

He continued, “Our shareholder equity increased by over N1 billion, and our earnings per share rose from N5.10 to N9.00. Last year was exceptional for us, this level of performance has never happened before.”

Explaining the motivation behind the Drink, Win, Celebrate Bar Activation Promo, the MD emphasized the company’s dominance in its home market and its commitment to maintaining visibility in Akwa Ibom.

“It’s necessary to make a statement of dominance as we elevate our game and optimize our momentum,” he said.

He noted that the promo is just one of several mega activations planned for the year, with similar events scheduled across other selling districts in the state to deepen brand visibility and consumer engagement.

“Our product leadership in Akwa Ibom cannot be contested. Champion is the official beverage of Akwa Ibom State. We are sincerely touched by the loyalty and support of our customers,” he stated.

Dr. Adoga further announced the introduction of the company’s convenient CAN formats, which have been well received in the market.

He also underscored Champion Breweries’ commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, revealing plans to switch to solar power.

“May I officially announce that we are going solar and green soon, not just to reduce production costs, but because it’s the right thing to do. We want to decarbonize our operations, protect the environment, and preserve the planet for future generations,” he said.

The MD expressed pride in the company’s consistent growth and position within the consumer food sector.

“In the consumer food sector in which we operate, Champion Breweries stands out. We are the only brewery company that has performed remarkably well over the past few years.”

He reiterated the company’s focus on delivering quality, affordability, and cultural relevance.

“This event is another way of giving back to the community and showing appreciation to our loyal customers for their continued support,” he said.

Dr. Adoga reaffirmed Champion Breweries’ commitment to premium taste, customer satisfaction, and the promotion of Akwa Ibom’s rich indigenous culture.

The Drink, Win, Celebrate event, organized by the proudly Nigerian brewery, was a resounding success, with thousands of consumers enjoying their favorite Champion brands in an atmosphere filled with fun, energy, and local pride.

Winners went home with a variety of prizes, including T-shirts, face caps, umbrellas, live chickens, bags of rice, cooking oil, tomato paste, and other exciting items through raffle draws. The event also featured an electrifying lineup of local entertainers, who thrilled the crowd with music, comedy, and dance performances well into the night.