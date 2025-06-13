Adodo Emerges President Unified NYCN As Council Expels Corrupt Members

Share

Leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has announced the immediate expulsion of Sukubo Sukubo and elected Solomon Adodo to take his place as the “rightful president” of the council.

Sukubo who was described as an erstwhile factional leader of NYCN, has also been barred from parading himself as President or former NYCN President in any capacity whatsoever.

Sukobo has been accused of illegal factionalization, impersonation, perjury, and forgery, prompting his expulsion which followed a formal letter received from the Rivers State chapter of NYCN, backed by Article 9.1 and Article 23.3, Section 3, Subsection (i) & (iv) of the NYCN 2018 Constitution as amended.

Similarly, NYCN equally announced the suspension of Innocent Nduanya and

Abubakar Suleiman the factional Vice President and Secretary General respectively for allegations bothering on gross incompetence cum inability to discharge their constitutional duties as well as aiding various constitutional breaches committed by Sukubo

Addressing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, Acting Secretary General of NYCN. Comrade Riki Nwajiofor, said there was no room for divisive elements and further violations of the terms of this suspension will lead to an indefinite suspension from the NYCN.

He said: “The leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) wishes to inform the general public, relevant stakeholders, government institutions, and all Nigerian youth that Sukubo Saraigbe has been officially expelled from the Council following due diligence, internal disciplinary procedures, and extensive consultations across our national and zonal structures.

“He was found guilty of illegally declaring a parallel Council, gross impersonation, perjury, forgery, financial impropriety and issuance of a dud cheque to the tune of two hundred million naira all of which directly violate the guiding principles, vision, and sacred mandate of the NYCN as enshrined in its constitution and governance ethos.

“In line with the provisions of the constitution therefore, we have elected to place the mantle of leadership to an amiable comrade with the requisite qualification to steer the affairs of NYCN in the person of Amb. Solomon Adodo who rightfully is the President of the NYCN.

“The NYCN is an institution built on integrity, accountability, and a singular vision of national unity through youth empowerment. Any action that threatens its cohesion, undermines its legitimacy, or disrespects its structures shall be met with the full weight of disciplinary consequence.”

In his acceptance speech, Adodo Solomon thanked Nigerian youths for finding him worthy to serve, even as he and applauded the Ministry of Youth Development and government of President Bola Tinubu for its tireless efforts in repositioning the youth with pragmatic initiatives and policies.

“The NYCN is specifically indebted to the Minister of Youth Development for his commitment to youth empowerment. Indeed, it is not a coincidence, that the Nigerian youth body is being united under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinibu. It is therefore, a top priority for us to partner with the current administration to unlock all the opportunities meant for youth.

“We reiterate our unwavering commitment to upholding the principle of unity, accountability, transparency and constitutional order in the conduct of our affairs as well as a strong resolve to reposition the Nigerian youth constituency and to give teeming Nigerian youth a voice.

“The new NYCN is emerging stronger, more inclusive, and mission-driven, and we are poised to deliver greater value across all 774 local governments, 36 states, and the FCT. This will make it easier for us to get involved in activities aimed at developing our potentials,” he stated.

