Ado Ekiti To Host 2023 ‘SAFE’ Summit On Sustainable Agriculture

In a bid to foster sustainable agricultural practices in the country, Ado Ekiti is set to host the fourth edition of the SAFE SUMMIT, a national agricultural summit that promises to be a game-changer for Nigeria’s food system. According to the organisers, SAFE SUMMIT 2023, acronym for “Speak Agriculture for the Future Economy,” is not merely a regional event, but a national initiative that will hold on November 14, 2023 and has already captured the attention of agricultural enthusiasts from all corners of Nigeria.

“SAFE SUMMIT is not just an event; it’s a movement aimed at advancing agriculture on a national scale. By participating, attendees contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture in Nigeria, benefiting communities far and wide,” The organisers said. This year, the SAFE SUMMIT goes beyond its Ekiti roots to welcome participants and stakeholders from across the nation.

The organisers stated in the release that registration is now open, and the summit is gearing up to host over 500 eager participants who are ready to engage, learn, and drive positive change in the agricultural landscape. “What makes this year’s event even more special is the collaboration with esteemed partners: African Farmers Stories Initiative and the Netherlands Embassy,” the organisers said.

With its potential to catalyse a sustainable agricultural revolution that will positively impact the entire nation, Nigerians from every state are encouraged to secure their spots at SAFE SUMMIT 2023 website to join in shaping the future of agriculture nationwide.