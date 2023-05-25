Ado Bayero To Inaugurate Ayade’s Projects Four Days To Exit

Emir of Kano, His Eminence, Alhaji Ado Bayero will on Friday be in Calabar to begin the inauguration of nine projects embarked upon by the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade’s government,

This is according to the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Eric Anderson.

Anderson disclosed that Governor Ayade will commission one of the projects by himself while the Emir of Kano, His Royal Majesty Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayaro CFR is expected to commission nine out of the other twelve.

Three other projects are to be commissioned by the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Majesty Etinyin Etim Okon Edet.

The Commissioner stated that the inauguration of projects began on Wednesday 24th May 2023 with Governor Ayade personally commissioning the ultra-modern Teachers Continuous Training Institute (TCTI) located at Biase local government area in the state.

On Thursday, 25th May, the three projects listed for commissioning would be done by the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council and they include: “The Feed mill; a 24,000 birds per day poultry factory (Calachika) and a Bagging and Packaging Factory;,” all located within the Industrial Park, named after Governor Ayade in Calabar Municipality.

The Emir of Kano is expected in the state on Friday, May 26th, 2023 as a Special Guest of the State for two days and he will commission “Dual Carriageway from Tinapa Junction to Odukpani Junction; Phase one Super Highway; Spaghetti Flyover: 27MW Power Plant at Adiabo; 23 MW Power Plant located at Parliamentary Extension, Calabar; Obudu German Hospital; Ogoja Vitamined Rice Mill; Toothpick Factory, Ekori, in Yakurr Local government area, and 120,000 bird ultra modern Poultry,” the statement added.