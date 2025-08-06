Admission: JAMB Sets Criteria For Exceptional UTME Candidates Below Age 16

…inaugurates national committee to screen exceptional underage candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set academic criteria for screening exceptional candidates below the age of 16, with a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score of 320 and above, for admission into the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Board has disclosed that out of the over 38,000 underage candidates who applied for admission in the 2025/2026 academic session, only 599 candidates scored 320 and above in UTME.

This came as the Board on Wednesday inaugurated a 23-man National Committee on Underage Admission, chaired by the Registrar

of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, to carry out the screening of the exceptional underage candidates in Abuja, Lagos and Owerri.

While reaffirming 16 years as the minimum entry age for tertiary education, Oloyede on Wednesday said underage candidates would only be considered on clearly proven grounds of exceptional academic brilliance, even as he added that the 599 candidates with a score of 320 and above show that there was every need for a tight filter.

He said: “These are the only ones qualified for possible waiver consideration, and they are not guaranteed admission unless cleared by our multi-layered screening system.”

Speaking during the virtual inauguration of the Committee, Oloyede maintained that to qualify for consideration, candidates under the age of 16 must meet three academic criteria namely: a minimum UTME score of 320 out of 400 (80%), a post-UTME score of at least 80%, and a minimum of 80% in a single sitting of WAEC or NECO which amounts to 24 points out of 30.

At the meeting which was attended by vice chancellors and heads of admissions, Oloyede noted that JAMB would no longer tolerate the “academic abuse” of pushing psychologically and emotionally unprepared children into the rigours of university life.

“We are not saying no child under 16 will be admitted, but they must pass through a rigorous screening process that confirms they are truly gifted. This policy is not just about age; it’s about maturity, capacity, and long-term well-being.”

The Registrar also charged relevant institutions to assess all under-16 candidates through a dedicated post-UTME, even if the school has suspended such a process for the general admission population, adding that JAMB would further collate the academic records and forward only those who meet all benchmarks for further screening.

In addition, Oloyede outlawed the combination of results from two different exam bodies, such as mixing WAEC and NECO results for such a category of candidates, adding that science students must include mathematics in their top subjects, while arts students must include English.

Meanwhile, the board has set up a subcommittee of education experts to design a fourth layer of assessment that includes affective and psychomotor evaluations, areas previously overlooked in the admissions process.

This screening template, according to the JAMB Registrar, was to ensure the emotional and psychological preparedness of the candidates.

The committee, chaired by Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, a former Minister of Sports and a renowned expert in special education, has been given one week to submit its framework, while the actual screening of candidates will take place in Abuja, Lagos, and Owerri.

Oloyede said: “We have decided that between now and mid-September, the candidates, out of the 599, who will scale the eventual order will be announced. And their school search will be weighed. Of course, they will score; they have to score 80 per cent in the school search.

“They will write post-UTME independently. The institutions will submit, by the 16th of September, they will submit the scores of the post-UTME, and anybody who is below 80 is already out of it.

“Then the panel of experts that will consider them, that will sit in Abuja, Lagos, and Owerri. So these are the decisions we have taken, and we are emphasising to parents not to be desperate, because these children, we must allow them to mature, or to show what they are made of. Parents, we are more afraid of parents than even the young ones themselves.”

Oloyede further disclosed that JAMB has already removed all under-16 candidates from its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), and institutions willing to admit them must obtain JAMB’s approval or face sanctions.

According to him, four universities, the Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi; University of Jos; and Osun State University, have written to JAMB stating categorically that they would not admit underage candidates under any circumstance.

While advising affected candidates to select alternative institutions that were open to JAMB-cleared exceptional applicants, the Registrar, who blamed poor policy implementation and cultural pressures for the prevalence of underage candidates, appealed to parents to allow their children a natural progression in their academics.

He cited issues such as early enrollment in primary school, especially by working parents, unofficial elimination of Primary Six in many states, proliferation of ‘miracle’ tutorial centres, and parents seeking social validation through their children’s premature academic milestones as factors fueling underage applications.

“Many parents use their children’s academic progression to boost their own image in society. It’s a toxic culture that sacrifices the child’s psychological development.”

He urged institutions to cooperate fully with the new policy, stressing that the goal is to protect students and safeguard academic standards, saying, “This is not about JAMB. It is about the future of our children and the integrity of our education system.”