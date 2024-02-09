Admiralty Division of the FHC to Be Set up Soon –Maritime Lawyer

A Lagos-based maritime and dispute resolution lawyer and a member of the Nigeria Admiralty Law and Procedure Reform Committee constituted by the Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA) in May 2020, Mr Nonso Azih, has revealed that the Admiralty Di- vision of the Federal High Court would soon be set up.

Azih further made public that maritime disputes in Nigeria would soon be settled by dedicated admiralty judges of the Federal High Court in line with international best practices. Speaking while. Answering questions during the protest walk by members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to the office of the Lagos State Police Commissioner (CP), Adegoke Fayoade, the maritime lawyer explained that the Nigeria Admiralty Law and Procedure Reform Committee, is leading efforts to improve procedural rules and substantive law for efficient maritime and admiralty dispute resolution in Nigeria.

According to Azih, “After a comprehensive review of the Admiralty Jurisdiction Procedure Rules 2011 by a dedicated subcommittee of the reform committee, being a starting point for the envisaged procedural and substantive reforms, they (the subcommittee), submitted a review of draft amendments to the Exco of NMLA, who then submitted the draft review to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

“This draft review, led to the introduction of the Admiralty Jurisdiction Procedure Rules (AJPR) 2023 effective May 18, 2023, replacing the 2011 Rules. “The 2023 Rules were officially presented by the Chief Judge at the Federal High Court during the New Legal Year event in Abuja. “The new rules now empower the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to designate judges of the Federal High Court as Admiralty Judges — ensuring only judges with requisite maritime experience and knowledge to handle such matters.

“This is a progressive initiative following the clarion call by maritime stakeholders for the establishment of an Admiralty Court to be manned by judges with proven experience and knowledge of maritime and admiralty law and procedure.’’ Azih further stated that the role of the Admiralty Marshal, a key aspect of admiralty practice, has now been streamlined to include the power to move an arrested vessel to another location as necessary.

“Additionally, the requirement to identify the relevant person (being the person who would be liable in an action (in personam) to enforce proprietary maritime claims is no longer necessary. “There is now a clear and specific provision on the order of priority for maritime claims in line with international best maritime practices, among other salient provisions.”